Frank George Rick, 92, a well-known resident of 114 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 2:45 PM Friday, April 8, 2022.

He was born in Allison Park, Allegheny County on September 20, 1929, a beloved son of the late: Francis George Rick and Rachel Leora Heverline Rick.

Frank was a 1948 graduate of Sandy Lake High School.

Mr. Rick had owned and operated Rick’s Tree and Crane Service in Franklin for more than 40 years, before retiring in 2014.

He was an extremely hard worker all of his life.

In his earlier years, he assisted his family with their large produce farm in New Lebanon.

As time grew, he began the dairy operations at the farm, and was well-known throughout the Sandy Lake area where he would cheerfully deliver his farm’s milk before going to school each day.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish in his earlier years.

Family was paramount in his life.

He cherished the time he was able to share, being an integral part of his children’s and grandchildren’s lives.

He looked forward to vacations to Florida and New Mexico.

He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was married October 7, 1965 to the former Gloria Viola Crispen Boyer, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary E. Zinz and her husband, Michael; a son, Brett E. Rick all of Franklin; and by a step-daughter, Crystal Rae Boyer Raymos of Gainesville, FL.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: Lorraine Cochran and her husband, Ben; Katherine Zinz; and Erica Rick; in addition to his great-grandchildren: Michael Cochran; Benjamin Cochran; David Rick; and Devin Stockwell.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Mr. Rick was preceded in death by an infant son; a sister, Jean Ferlin; and by his step-daughter, Sherri Lynn Boyer Monroe.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.