Larry H. Stanley, 86, of Seneca, died Thursday night, April 7, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.

He was born in Oil City on April 1, 1936 to the late Homer A. and Mildred (Fry) Stanley.

Larry was a 1954 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He also attended DeVry in Chicago and studied electrical courses.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 through 1961.

He loved the Lord and attended Faith Baptist Church in Seneca.

In his earlier years, Larry enjoyed hunting and camping.

He also enjoyed spending many winters in Lakeland, Florida, and playing golf there.

He was employed with Penelec for over thirty years, retiring in 1994 as supervisor of electrical equipment.

He was married in Venus on June 30, 1962 to the former Carole J. Rickenbrode, and she survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Sandra “Sandy” Wygant and her husband Jamie of Erie; and two grandchildren, Cassidy and Jacob Wygant of Erie.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive, include a very special niece, Lisa Gilbert of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Heffern and her husband Bill; and a nephew, Rod Whitmore.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (April 13) from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Thursday (April 14) at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Larry Williams of Faith Baptist Church.

Private interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 91891, Washington D.C., 20090; or to Faith Baptist Church, 235 Horsecreek Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

