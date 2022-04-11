Police: Man Caught on Video Stealing Cash from Motel 6

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 46-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly stole cash from the Motel 6 in Monroe Township earlier last month.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against Steven Wilkinson Bussen Sr. at Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, April 7.

Bussen is facing one second-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police responded to the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on March 14, around 8:37 a.m.

The manager of the motel told police that a guest of the hotel went behind the front desk and removed $151.00 cash from the cash drawer at approximately 3:45 a.m. The guest was identified as Steven Bussen.

Troopers reviewed surveillance video from the front desk and observed Bussen walking around the Motel 6 lobby at approximately 3:45 a.m. Bussen then went behind the front desk and took the money from the cash drawer before walking down the main hallway, away from the lobby, the complaint states.

The manager said Bussen checked into the hotel on March 13, at approximately 7:12 p.m., and was wearing the same clothes as he was during the theft, the complaint indicates.

Police also viewed surveillance video that showed Bussen exit the hotel and get into an older model, dark colored Cadillac sedan. Police attempted to make contact with Bussen in his hotel room; however, he wasn’t there and they were unable to locate him. Investigators also confirmed that Bussen owns a 1996 Cadillac Deville bearing NY registration.

Bussen is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.