Knox Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $3K in Online Job Interview

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman was scammed out of $2,775.00 involving an online job interview.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred on March 17 around 8:00 a.m. in Knox Borough, Clarion County, involving a known 33-year-old Knox woman.

Police say the Knox woman interviewed for a job online for Energyempiregroup.net.

The woman gave $2,775.00 to the company via Venmo and Zelle for supplies; however, she was never accepted for the job.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, April 11, 2022.

