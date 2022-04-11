Robin L. Counselman, 63 of Meadville, died Friday, April 8, 2022 at her home.

Born October 4, 1958 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Paul L. and Helen A. (Wile) Counselman.

Robin was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin.

She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos, traveling to Jamaica (She and her sister had beautiful double weddings on the beach in Negril) and listening to The Grateful Dead.

In the summer, she enjoyed water skiing at Tionesta, in the Allegheny River and at Stoneboro.

Her father, Paul, was always proud of her ability to ski on one ski.

A naturally caring person, Robin was a social and gentle friend.

Her declining health kept her from the social life she once enjoyed.

She loved her children, her pets, all pigs; but hated frogs!

She is survived by one son, Eric Elliott, one daughter, Samantha Elliott of California, and her former spouse, Ray Elliott of Meadville, who was always caring and supportive.

She is also survived by one sister, Paula Counselman of Cooperstown, a “special” nephew, Jimmy Covert, one niece, Kim (Doug) Marsolan of Pflugerville, TX, one nephew, Rick (Kellie) Mitchell of New Lebanon, PA and several great nieces and nephews.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Karen Mitchell.

A Celebration of Robin L. Counselman’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home, Franklin, PA.

The Counselman family suggests memorials be made in Robin’s name to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, PA 16335.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.HuffChapel.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.