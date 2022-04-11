Clarion Area’s Junior High Science Olympiad Team Headed to States

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area’s junior high team recently brought home a second place trophy from the Northwest Regional Science Olympiad competition, medaling in sixteen out of twenty-three events.

(Article written by Lauren Winters. Photo above: Junior high team from left to right – Front row–Natalie Durish, Brian Fox, Billy Kahle, Chris Kim Back row–Lindsay Schmader, Alicyn Burford, Victor Troese, Carson Bills, Prathmesh Singh. Photo by Tracy Durish.)

Teammates cheered for those who were competing in each event, providing support to one another as they earned the scores needed to make it to the state competition. The school is proud of the team’s accomplishments and will soon have a sendoff to celebrate the students’ advancement to the state competition on April 29 at Penn State Altoona.

Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Mrs. Miller-Martini commented: “I couldn’t be more proud of you all and the fact that every detail matters to you students, which shows how much effort you put forth. Our Science Olympiad team has represented the Bobcat Family well.”

Junior High Students

1st Place

Experimental Design – Natalie Durish, Lindsay Schmader, and Alicyn Burford

Green Generation – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle

Mousetrap Vehicle – Natalie Durish and Alicyn Burford

Ornithology – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle

2nd Place

Bridge – Brian Fox and Zoey Ketterer

Dynamic Planet – Alicyn Burford

Ping Pong Parachute – Victor Troese and Prathmesh Singh

Solar System – Billy Kahle and Lindsay Schmader

Storm the Castle – Brian Fox and Carson Bills

Write It Do It – Linsay Schmader and Alicyn Burford

3rd Place

Anatomy – Prathmesh Singh

Crave the Wave – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle

Disease Detective – Natalie Durish and Prathmesh Singh

Food Science – Victor Troese and Prathmesh Singh

Mission Possible – Natalie Durish and Alicyn Burford

Road Scholar – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle

Senior High Students

1st Place

Environmental Chemistry – Prakhar Singh and Madilyn Baker

3rd Place

Bridges – Blaise Cunningham and Maya Wilshire

4th Place

Forensics – Lauren Winters and Gabe Martz

