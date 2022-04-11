Clarion Area’s Junior High Science Olympiad Team Headed to States
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area’s junior high team recently brought home a second place trophy from the Northwest Regional Science Olympiad competition, medaling in sixteen out of twenty-three events.
(Article written by Lauren Winters. Photo above: Junior high team from left to right – Front row–Natalie Durish, Brian Fox, Billy Kahle, Chris Kim Back row–Lindsay Schmader, Alicyn Burford, Victor Troese, Carson Bills, Prathmesh Singh. Photo by Tracy Durish.)
Teammates cheered for those who were competing in each event, providing support to one another as they earned the scores needed to make it to the state competition. The school is proud of the team’s accomplishments and will soon have a sendoff to celebrate the students’ advancement to the state competition on April 29 at Penn State Altoona.
Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Mrs. Miller-Martini commented: “I couldn’t be more proud of you all and the fact that every detail matters to you students, which shows how much effort you put forth. Our Science Olympiad team has represented the Bobcat Family well.”
Junior High Students
1st Place
Experimental Design – Natalie Durish, Lindsay Schmader, and Alicyn Burford
Green Generation – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle
Mousetrap Vehicle – Natalie Durish and Alicyn Burford
Ornithology – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle
2nd Place
Bridge – Brian Fox and Zoey Ketterer
Dynamic Planet – Alicyn Burford
Ping Pong Parachute – Victor Troese and Prathmesh Singh
Solar System – Billy Kahle and Lindsay Schmader
Storm the Castle – Brian Fox and Carson Bills
Write It Do It – Linsay Schmader and Alicyn Burford
3rd Place
Anatomy – Prathmesh Singh
Crave the Wave – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle
Disease Detective – Natalie Durish and Prathmesh Singh
Food Science – Victor Troese and Prathmesh Singh
Mission Possible – Natalie Durish and Alicyn Burford
Road Scholar – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle
Senior High Students
1st Place
Environmental Chemistry – Prakhar Singh and Madilyn Baker
3rd Place
Bridges – Blaise Cunningham and Maya Wilshire
4th Place
Forensics – Lauren Winters and Gabe Martz
