 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Area’s Junior High Science Olympiad Team Headed to States

Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Science Olympiad News Article--April 2022CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area’s junior high team recently brought home a second place trophy from the Northwest Regional Science Olympiad competition, medaling in sixteen out of twenty-three events.

(Article written by Lauren Winters. Photo above: Junior high team from left to right – Front row–Natalie Durish, Brian Fox, Billy Kahle, Chris Kim Back row–Lindsay Schmader, Alicyn Burford, Victor Troese, Carson Bills, Prathmesh Singh. Photo by Tracy Durish.)

Teammates cheered for those who were competing in each event, providing support to one another as they earned the scores needed to make it to the state competition. The school is proud of the team’s accomplishments and will soon have a sendoff to celebrate the students’ advancement to the state competition on April 29 at Penn State Altoona.

Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Mrs. Miller-Martini commented: “I couldn’t be more proud of you all and the fact that every detail matters to you students, which shows how much effort you put forth. Our Science Olympiad team has represented the Bobcat Family well.”

Junior High Students

1st Place
Experimental Design – Natalie Durish, Lindsay Schmader, and Alicyn Burford
Green Generation – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle
Mousetrap Vehicle – Natalie Durish and Alicyn Burford
Ornithology – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle

2nd Place
Bridge – Brian Fox and Zoey Ketterer
Dynamic Planet – Alicyn Burford
Ping Pong Parachute – Victor Troese and Prathmesh Singh
Solar System – Billy Kahle and Lindsay Schmader
Storm the Castle – Brian Fox and Carson Bills
Write It Do It – Linsay Schmader and Alicyn Burford

3rd Place
Anatomy – Prathmesh Singh
Crave the Wave – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle
Disease Detective – Natalie Durish and Prathmesh Singh
Food Science – Victor Troese and Prathmesh Singh
Mission Possible – Natalie Durish and Alicyn Burford
Road Scholar – Chris Kim and Billy Kahle

Science Olympiad team from left to right: Front row–Chris Kim, Carson Bills, Maya Wilshire, Natalie Durish, Madilyn Baker, Lauren Winters, Billy Kahle, Victor Troese Back row–Addison Hawkins (advisor), Brian Fox, Blaise Cunningham, Gabe Martz, Lindsay Schmader, Alicyn Burdford, Prakhar Singh, Prathmesh Singh, Brian Burford (advisor). Photo by Tracy Durish.

Science Olympiad team from left to right: Front row–Chris Kim, Carson Bills, Maya Wilshire, Natalie Durish, Madilyn Baker, Lauren Winters, Billy Kahle, Victor Troese Back row–Addison Hawkins (advisor), Brian Fox, Blaise Cunningham, Gabe Martz, Lindsay Schmader, Alicyn Burdford, Prakhar Singh, Prathmesh Singh, Brian Burford (advisor). Photo by Tracy Durish.

Senior High Students

1st Place
Environmental Chemistry – Prakhar Singh and Madilyn Baker
3rd Place
Bridges – Blaise Cunningham and Maya Wilshire
4th Place
Forensics – Lauren Winters and Gabe Martz


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.