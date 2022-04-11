SPONSORED: Hop into Savings This Month at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram
Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
Check out this month’s deals happening now at Clarion Ford.
Get 0% financing for 48 months AND $1,500 cash back on a new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Laredo 4×4.
Get 0% financing for 36 months OR $1,000 cash allowance on a new 2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4×4.
Receive $1,250 cash allowance on a new 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4×4.
Get 0% financing for 72 months on a new 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn Quad Cab 4×4.
Receive 0% financing for 72 months on a new 2021 Dodge Durango.
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.