The Meadows Frozen Custard Shop Is for Sale
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Meadows Original Frozen Custard in Clarion is for sale.
Owners Rosary and Jason Pennington opened the popular shop in July of 2010 along State Route 68, beside the Clarion Mall, specializing in frozen custard cones, sundaes, and shakes. For years, the shop has been the center for the community to enjoy summer nights with a favorite frozen treat and has really incorporated itself into the ever-thriving Clarion business community.
“We’ve been doing it for 12 years, and I think we’ve poured a lot of our heart and soul into it and getting it to where it is now,” Rosary Pennington explained. “But, we’re both ready to start enjoying a little more free time in our lives.”
Rosary, who also works as a school counselor at Clarion Area High School, is immensely grateful for the time they have served as owners of the store.
“It was a hard decision to make because we have put so much blood, sweat, and tears into the place,” she said. “I think we both agree that we want to see it stay a staple in the community as it’s become, not only here, but in nearby communities, too.”
It truly has become a staple in the community, but customers can be assured that the sale does not mark the end of its tenure in the community, nor does it mean much will change.
“We would really like to sell it to somebody who plans to continue to keep that a tradition and staple in the community,” Rosary said. “We do a lot of events, so we meet a lot of people out-and-about at ALF and the Peanut Butter festival because we do have the mobile ice cream truck that people have come to know. We do events as big as that and events like graduation parties and weddings. We’ve met a lot of people along the way, made a lot of relationships, and I hope that the new owners would continue that.”
The Penningtons were frequenters of The Meadows location in DuBois in the past and the dream of owning their own location was rooted not only in those times but also, as Jason noted, the origins were much simpler.
“It started with just enjoying the product,” he said. “We used to go to DuBois to eat (at The Meadows) all the time and we said, “Wouldn’t it be cool to own a Meadows and eat it anytime?”
And, it was cool, indeed.
It took some time, as every business does, to take flight and be successful in the community, but after that, it was smooth sailing, according to the Penningtons.
“I think it took a little bit of time for the name to get ingrained in the local community. A lot of word of mouth helped – people being satisfied, and maybe people were devoted to their ice cream place that they frequented,” Rosary said. “But, within about five years, it started taking ground and everything was going well. Obviously, we had setbacks with COVID-19 and things of that nature, but over the last three years, we’ve really seen our customer base grow and solidify with our returning customers, as well.”
The store will operate as usual until a new buyer can be found.
“We are a franchise, so there is an ability for new owners to get the franchise to come in and get that training that they can pay for, or we could include that service to someone new coming in. We would be their mentors, if you will,” Rosary noted.
The Meadows Original Frozen Custard was established in the summer of 1950 when J.V., Richard, and Delbert Meadows opened a small custard stand in Duncansville, Pa.
According to The Penningtons, “The Meadows has been a wonderful franchise to be part of under the current ownership. Steve (Gardner) is truly awesome to work with.”
Steven Gardner, President of The Meadows Franchise Systems, Inc., has been involved in The Meadows for nearly 30 years.
The franchise currently has 25 locations across the Northeast region.
