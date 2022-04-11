State Police Calls: Clarion Walmart Reports Retail Theft of Over $3K in Breast Milk Pumps, Calculators

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion Walmart located on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, notified PSP Clarion of retail theft on April 10 around 3:23 p.m.

It was reported that two individuals shoplifted several items on April 6, including several breast milk pumps and calculators totaling over $3,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

Identity Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police were notified of an incident of identity theft on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say an investigation was initiated on an unemployment scam on April 8, around 9:48 a.m.

The victim is a 62-year-old Clarion woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.