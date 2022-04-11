Car Runs Off Roadway, Hits Several Trees, Rolls Over in Richland Twp.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Clarion-based State Police, a car traveled off Interstate 80 in Richland Township, then struck several trees and rolled over.

Police say this accident happened around 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, on Interstate 80, near the 44.6-mile marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 37-year-old Megan K. Causgrove, of Erie, Pa., was traveling west on I-80 in a 2013 Acura TL. The Acura left the roadway on the north side of the road and then struck several trees before overturning. It came to a rest on the north shoulder of the roadway.

Causgrove was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Charges are pending investigation, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, April 11, 2022.

