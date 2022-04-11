Emlenton Man Who Allegedly Attempted to Cash Fraudulent $15K Check Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent $15,000.00 check is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 35-year-old Dustin Jonathan Whitling is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court on the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act in Writing, Felony 2

– Theft by Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $15,000.00 monetary bail on this case.

Whitling is also facing a preliminary hearing on April 12 stemming from an incident that occurred on December 3, 2021, on the following charge:

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Bail was set for this case at $1,000.00 monetary.

Details of the forgery case:

According to a criminal complaint, on December 2, 2021, Knox Borough Police were notified by a local banking institution that Dustin Whitling had attempted to deposit/cash a check in the amount of $15,000.00.

Copies of the check were then forwarded to the Knox Borough Police.

According to the complaint, the check was made out to Whitling and was dated for November 30, 2021, and the issuer of the check was listed as a business in Georgia.

Police questioned Whitling about the check on December 3.

The complaint indicates he had received the check from an “online girlfriend” who told him her uncle had sent the check to help with medical bills and living expenses. He told police he was not aware the check was fraudulent. He also reportedly admitted he had never worked for the company the check was issued from.

According to the complaint, Whitling told police his only connection to his “online girlfriend” was their interaction online. He reported he had received the check by a UPS envelope and his “online girlfriend” told him to cash it, keep $1,500.00 of the money, and give her the rest of the money.

Police made contact on December 6 with the corporate treasurer from the company the check was issued from.

The corporate treasurer stated the routing number and account number on the check were correct; however, the check number was not an accurate number. He reported that the CFO of the company is the only person allowed to sign such checks and told police the name of the bank the check was drawn from was not the correct bank. He also noted that a total of 12 similar checks had been blocked by their fraud system between November 9, 2021, and December 6, 2021.

Other Cases Against Whitling:

Court documents indicate Whitling also has a case pending in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas related to an incident where he allegedly threw full beer cans at another man during an altercation in Clarion Borough. He is also facing charges in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on theft and related offenses from an incident in Allegheny County in October 2021.

RELATED:

Man Accused of Throwing Full Beer Cans at Another Man During Main Street Dispute

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.