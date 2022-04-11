 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SUV vs. Tractor-Trailer Collision Reported on I-80 in Scrubgrass Twp.

Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

policeSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of an SUV versus tractor-trailer crash that occurred last Thursday on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, on Interstate 80 West, north of Emlenton Clintonville Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, involving 18-year-old Andrew J. Verostek, of St. Petersburg, Pa., and 51-year-old Mohamud E. Ibrahim, of Grande Island, Ne.

Police say a 2009 Subaru Forester SUV and a 2021 Freightliner truck were traveling west on I-80, with the SUV in the right-hand lane and the truck in the left-hand lane.

The Subaru driven by Verostek attempted to merge into the left lane and struck Ibrahim’s Freightliner. Verostek then lost control of his vehicle and struck the cement barrier on the right shoulder of the bridge. The Subaru then drifted into both westbound lanes and came to a final rest.

The Freightliner came to a final rest in the left-hand lane.

The Subaru sustained disabling damaged and required a tow from the scene.

The Freightliner was not damaged.

Both operators were using seat belts and were not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, April 11, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.