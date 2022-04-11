SUV vs. Tractor-Trailer Collision Reported on I-80 in Scrubgrass Twp.

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of an SUV versus tractor-trailer crash that occurred last Thursday on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:17 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, on Interstate 80 West, north of Emlenton Clintonville Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, involving 18-year-old Andrew J. Verostek, of St. Petersburg, Pa., and 51-year-old Mohamud E. Ibrahim, of Grande Island, Ne.

Police say a 2009 Subaru Forester SUV and a 2021 Freightliner truck were traveling west on I-80, with the SUV in the right-hand lane and the truck in the left-hand lane.

The Subaru driven by Verostek attempted to merge into the left lane and struck Ibrahim’s Freightliner. Verostek then lost control of his vehicle and struck the cement barrier on the right shoulder of the bridge. The Subaru then drifted into both westbound lanes and came to a final rest.

The Freightliner came to a final rest in the left-hand lane.

The Subaru sustained disabling damaged and required a tow from the scene.

The Freightliner was not damaged.

Both operators were using seat belts and were not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, April 11, 2022.

