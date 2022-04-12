A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

