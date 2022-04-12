AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pa.; Oil Prices Still Declining

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are four cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.249 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.242 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.262. The average in Jefferson County is $4.269.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.249

Average price during the week of April 4, 2022: $4.283



Average price during the week of April 12, 2021: $3.000

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.178 Altoona

$4.315 Beaver

$4.268 Bradford

$4.269 Brookville

$4.247 Butler

$4.242 Clarion

$4.276 DuBois

$4.246 Erie

$4.241 Greensburg

$4.244 Indiana

$4.205 Jeannette

$4.227 Kittanning

$4.238 Latrobe

$4.260 Meadville

$4.298 Mercer

$4.236 New Castle

$4.239 New Kensington

$4.262 Oil City

$4.240 Pittsburgh

$4.268 Sharon

$4.261 Uniontown

$4.262 Warren

$4.204 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The cost of gasoline has continued to slide due to falling oil prices. The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves. Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its potential for an economic slowdown in one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.11. This is seven cents less than a week ago, 22 cents less than a month ago, and $1.25 more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 236.8 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.5 million barrels per day to 8.56 million barrels per day. Although less supply and more demand would typically support higher prices, the fluctuating oil price continues to be the main factor influencing pump prices. Pump prices will likely face downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.23 to settle at $98.26. Overall, crude prices declined last week following EIA’s weekly report, which showed U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels to reach 412.4 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

