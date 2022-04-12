BREAKING NEWS: Two Firefighters Injured After Tanker Ignites Chain Reaction Fire at Heath Oil

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly 40 fire departments were dispatched and two firefighters were injured after a tanker caught fire, igniting a chain reaction blaze at Heath Oil early Tuesday morning along Route 8 in Barkeyville.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy of Jeff Lewis.)

According to Venango County 9-1-1, a call came in around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday on the 5600 block of State Route 8 in Barkeyville for a vehicle that caught fire for “unknown reasons.”

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea told exploreVenango.com that the cab/engine area of a tractor trailer caught fire and the fire spread to the 18-wheeler’s tanker before expanding to approximately 7 other tankers.

“One of the trucks parked in the line for dispatch caught fire causing a chain-reaction that spread to the other trucks,” said Rea.

Earlier reports from various news outlets indicating that the fire spread to a structure were inaccurate, according to Rea.

“We were able to save all of the structures.”

Rea said two Clintonville firefighters were injured; however, they were treated at the scene and released.



(Video by Mandy Williams)

None of the truck drivers were injured.

Several vehicles were severely damaged in the blaze causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Rea also said a Clintonville fire truck is temporarily out of service after it was damaged in the fire.

“(The fire) blew the windows out and it’s out of commission” said Rea. “We’re still assessing the damage.”

Route 8 was closed from PA-208 to Old Route 8 for several hours while crews extinguished the blaze. Parts of I-80 and Clintonville Road were also closed.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for updates on this Breaking News story.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.