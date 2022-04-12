Casey, Brown Urge FDA Action on Recalled Baby Formula

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) are urging the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action on recalled baby formula.

Following multiple reports of illness and death linked to recalled infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition, U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Sherrod Brown sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to request information on the FDA’s actions and plans to investigate these reports and to prevent other infants from falling ill.

Because of this recall, parents are now facing shortages of baby formula. The Senators requested information on the current status of the FDA’s investigation into the contaminated infant formula, steps the agency is taking to make sure there is enough infant formula on the shelves despite the shortage and work the FDA is doing to provide information to families and caregivers affected by the recall and contaminated products. They are also seeking information about the FDA’s interactions with Abbott Nutrition prior to the recall and pressing the FDA to explain the apparent delay in their response following initial reports of infant illness.

“As you are aware, the FDA is responsible for overseeing manufacturers of infant formulas. Parents, caregivers, and the greater public rely upon the FDA to ensure infant formula on the shelves in our grocery stores and food pantries is safe to consume and supports healthy growth. It is unacceptable that FDA was made aware of complaints and positive cases related to the Abbott Nutrition facility months before Abbott finally issued its voluntary recall of potentially contaminated infant formula, yet failed to alert the public, immediately initiate an inspection, or demand Abbott issue an immediate recall of these infant formula products,” wrote the Senators.

They also wrote, “Although the FDA typically inspects infant formula manufacturing sites annually, we understand that no such inspection of Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis facility was conducted in 2020. How has the COVID-19 pandemic and public health emergency impacted the FDA’s ability to oversee and ensure the safety of infant formula? Did you make a remote records request? Would any authorities have enabled more effective FDA oversight and facilitated the FDA’s ability to meet its obligations?”

Powdered infant formula manufactured at Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, was recalled in February due to reports of possible bacterial contamination affecting Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered formulas.

Parents and caregivers who want to check if their powdered formula is part of the recall can do so at the company’s website here, and can learn more about the recall at the FDA’s website here.

Read the letter to Commissioner Califf here.

