Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheese & Garlic Biscuits

These buttery, savory biscuits go with just about anything!

Ingredients

2-1/2 cups biscuit/baking mix

3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese



1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon ranch salad dressing mix1 cup buttermilk

Topping:

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon minced chives

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ranch salad dressing mix

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the baking mix, cheese, garlic powder, and salad dressing mix. Stir in buttermilk just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheets.

-Bake at 450° until golden brown, 6-8 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the topping ingredients. Brush over biscuits. Serve warm.

