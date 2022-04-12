 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheese & Garlic Biscuits

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These buttery, savory biscuits go with just about anything!

Ingredients

2-1/2 cups biscuit/baking mix
3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon ranch salad dressing mix
1 cup buttermilk

Topping:
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon minced chives
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ranch salad dressing mix
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the baking mix, cheese, garlic powder, and salad dressing mix. Stir in buttermilk just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheets.

-Bake at 450° until golden brown, 6-8 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the topping ingredients. Brush over biscuits. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


