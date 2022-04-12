Clarion Hospital Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update April 11, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 04/10/2022: 22,418

Test obtained at CH: 17,989

Positives: 4,700

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 04/10/2022: 108,110

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,261

Positives: 17,586

Hospital Inpatients as of 04/11/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 1 suspected. 0 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

