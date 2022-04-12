 

Clarion Hospital Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion Hospital testingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update April 11, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 04/10/2022: 22,418
Test obtained at CH: 17,989
Positives: 4,700

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 04/10/2022: 108,110
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,261
Positives: 17,586

Hospital Inpatients as of 04/11/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 1 suspected. 0 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

