Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Adult Bunny Brunch on Saturday

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Deer Creek WinerySHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting an adult bunny brunch on Saturday, April 16.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Come and enjoy an adult Easter brunch with the Easter Bunny. Pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, and home fries with a Mimosa Bar will be available.

There will also be an Easter egg hunt.

The cost is $20.00.

For tickets, follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-bunny-brunch-tickets-288700580207.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


