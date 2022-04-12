Deer Creek Winery to Host Adult Bunny Brunch on Saturday
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting an adult bunny brunch on Saturday, April 16.
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Come and enjoy an adult Easter brunch with the Easter Bunny. Pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, and home fries with a Mimosa Bar will be available.
There will also be an Easter egg hunt.
The cost is $20.00.
For tickets, follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-bunny-brunch-tickets-288700580207.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
