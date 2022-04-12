Earth Week Open House Slated for April 19 at Community Learning Workshop

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Community Learning Workshop is hosting an Earth Week Open House on Tuesday, April 19.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This free event is for kids of all ages. Stop in for Earth Day-themed crafts, activities, and books.

Although this is an Open House, please RSVP [email protected] if you plan to attend.

The Community Learning Workshop is located at 505 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

