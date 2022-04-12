Fender Bender Near The Haskell House

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle accident took place near The Haskell House in Clarion on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in around 12:33 p.m., on Tuesday, April 12, for a two-vehicle fender bender on the corner of 5th Avenue and Main Street in Clarion.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to one of the drivers, the crash occurred as the driver of a white Chrysler 300 was distracted, “looking for Bob’s Sub,” when he ran into the back of another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 1:23 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.