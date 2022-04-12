 

Fender Bender Near The Haskell House

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Image from iOS (6) (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle accident took place near The Haskell House in Clarion on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in around 12:33 p.m., on Tuesday, April 12, for a two-vehicle fender bender on the corner of 5th Avenue and Main Street in Clarion.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to one of the drivers, the crash occurred as the driver of a white Chrysler 300 was distracted, “looking for Bob’s Sub,” when he ran into the back of another vehicle.

Image from iOS (5) (1)

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 1:23 p.m.

Image from iOS (4) (1)


