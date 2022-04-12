Norman M. Weaver, 97, of Rockland, died early Sunday morning, April 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County on December 31, 1924 to the late Wayne and Bertha (Roush) Weaver.

Mr. Weaver served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Division during World War II.

He departed San Diego, California on April 19, 1943 and served in the Pacific Theatre visiting Ellice and Nanome Islands, Hawaii, Marshall Islands, Iwo Jima, Palau, and Guam.

He returned to San Diego on August 19, 1945.

He was a member of the Rockland United Methodist Church.

He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion.

Norm enjoyed fishing and hunting; and watching football and baseball games.

He also enjoyed feeding the wildlife in his yard, and the companionship of his beloved dog, Nakita.

Mr. Weaver was employed by Oilwell Supply Company in Oil City for forty-six years as a machine operator, retiring in 1986.

Norm was also a school bus driver for Cranberry school district for thirty years.

He was married in Ross Common, Michigan on October 15, 1946 to Betty B. (Burris), and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2011.

He is survived by six children: Sandy Switzer and her significant other Barry Phythyon of Shippenville, Laura Rice of Rockland, Wayne Weaver and his significant other Diane of Rockland, Norma Droddy and her husband Joe of Tionesta, Calvin Weaver and his wife April of Rockland, and Carolyn Fento and her husband Dave of Fort Drum, New York; 16 grandchildren: Bobby Switzer (Kelly), Brenda Russell (Mike), Bruce Switzer (Shannon), Laurie Tetro (Albert), Michael Rice (Amy), Kevin Weaver (Jamie), Keri Hollidge (Jeff), Katie Morrow (Thomas), DeWayne Droddy (Brittany), Daniel Droddy, Samuel Droddy (Emma), Calvin Weaver Jr. (Amanda), Tanesha Weaver (Geno), David Fento Jr. (Ashley), Adam Fento (Ashley), and MaryEllen Evans (Fran); 41 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth Marshall, Theona Hollenbaugh, Frances Askey, and Mary Nulph; a brother, Taylor Weaver; and two sons-in-law, Gary Switzer and Jack Rice.

Visitation will be held Thursday (April 14) from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held Friday (April 15) at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with visitation held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Rev. Roy Gearhart, pastor of Galloway United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Full military honors will follow the service, accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association Foundation, 494 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323; or to a military veteran organization of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Norman’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

