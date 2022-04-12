Panther Payback: Keystone Avenges Loss to Moniteau in D9 Title Game Last Year With 11-1 Home Triumph

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The players — and even the coaches — aren’t going to lie.

This one meant something to the Keystone softball team.

(Leah Exley digs into the batter’s box against Moniteau)

Nearly 11 months ago — the last time the Panthers squared off against Moniteau — Keystone dropped a 16-13 slugfest in the District 9 Class 2A championship game.

Tuesday afternoon was a chance at redemption.



It came with the bats. It also came with the pitching arms of Leah Exley and Natalie Bowser, who combined to hold the potent Warriors to just one run in an 11-1 home win.

“We’ve kind of been waiting on this for 10 months,” said Keystone coach John Stiglitz.

Exley was eager to see how she would fare against one of the best lineups around.

Moniteau had scored 30 combined runs in its last two games, but Exley was masterful, keeping the Warriors off balance with her array of pitches while scattering four hits and striking out six over five innings.

Bowser pitched one inning in relief.

“I was nervous to pitch against some of the big hitters they have like Emma Covert,” Exley said. “Once I saw they weren’t smashing the ball every time I threw one, it gave me some confidence.”

Both teams smashed everything they saw in the D9 championship game last year.

This game unfolded much differently for both teams.

The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning when Keystone finally dented the scoreboard on a two-run single by Bowser.

The Panthers (2-1), playing on consecutive days after hitting the field just once in three weeks, tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth inning on a double by Exley and extended that lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Exley.

Moniteau pushed across its only run of the game in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Thomas.

Keystone left fielder Gabby Wolbert prevented more damage on the play, reaching out with her gloved hand to snag the slicing liner off the bat of Thomas on the dead run.

Keystone’s defense was stellar; the Panthers didn’t commit an error.

At the plate, the Panthers wore down Covert, who was pitching for the first time in two weeks for Moniteau after battling a hip injury.

Covert was strong early but faded in the late innings.

Keystone put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.

“She felt good, but I think she got a little more tired than she was letting on and her location was a little bit off,” said Moniteau coach Bob Rottman. “That’s a big deal when you’re facing a good hitting team like them.”

Keystone made Covert work. She threw 116 pitches in 5 2/3 innings.

“We’re disciplined at the plate,” Stiglitz said. “We do a lot of hitting.”

The Panthers certainly did against Moniteau with 13 hits.

Wolbert went 2-for-4 with a double; Bowser had three hits, including two doubles and three RBI; Exley also drove in three with two doubles; Sydney Bell and Rylie Colligan also doubled.

Moniteau (2-3) was led at the plate by Brynne Barger, who had a pair of singles.

The Warriors managed just six hits.

“We didn’t hit the ball well today. It surprised me that we didn’t,” Rottman said. “Our girls were a little off balance. We weren’t getting good swings on the ball for whatever reason.”

Moniteau was playing without three key players. Megan Wise, Grace Thurner, and Destiny Travis are still out for at least another week.

“When we get them back, that will be helpful for us,” Rottman said. “We’re a little shorthanded. I saw some good things, despite the final score. I think we’re still in good shape.”



