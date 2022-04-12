Russell A. “Russ” McNany, 83, of Emlenton, Allegheny Township, Butler County, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022 at The Grove in New Wilmington.

Russell was born in Emlenton on July 24, 1938.

He was the son of the late Charles R. and Sara Milford McNany.

He attended school in Emlenton, and was a member of the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton.

Russ’s passion was restoring old cars.

He was a talented and highly respected auto body mechanic, and operated R and M Auto body near Emlenton for many years.

He also enjoyed farming, especially his longhorns, horses and cows. Russ was a devoted grandpa and great grandpa and was always looked forward to visits from the “kids”.

Russell is survived by his wife, D. Marlene Wetzel McNany, whom he married in Sligo on November 29, 1958.

Also surviving is a daughter, Brenda Rankin and her husband, John, of Emlenton; a son, Richard A. “Rick” McNany and his wife Ann, of St. Petersburg; his grandchildren, Jason, Adrienne, Erich, Caleb, Cullen, and Clayton; nine great-grandchildren with two on the way; two brothers, Harold McNany and his wife, Linda, and Paul McNany, and a sister, Shirley Nevel, all of Emlenton, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by a brother, Charles McNany, a grandson, a great-grandson; a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Scrubgrass Stone Church with church pastor, Dennis Barger, officiating.

Interment will be in Scrubgrass Stone Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mr. McNany’s name may be made to the Scrubgrass Stone Church 105 Quick Ln. Emlenton, Pa 16373.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.