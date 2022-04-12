Ruth Ann Sullivan, 65, of Meadville, formerly of Sligo, passed away on April 7, 2022, at the Grove Nursing Home in Greenville.

She was born in West Virginia on May 12, 1956.

She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Bonnie Donaldson.

She was an LPN working at various nursing homes in the area.

Ruth was also a midwife delivering 52 babies.

She enjoyed being outside working in the garden and her greenhouse.

She also loved to hunt.

She is survived by her sons: DeWayne D. Sullivan of Yuma, AZ.; Clayton Sullivan, USN, CA.; Donovan Sullivan, USN, VA.; Jeremy Best of Mercer.; and Nathan Best of Mercer. Her daughters: Dorothy Bobbert of Rimersburg; and Heather Haynos of Mercer. Two brothers: Herman Lee Donaldson; and Scott Donaldson. One sister: Lura Haynes. Thirteen grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John D. Sullivan who passed on Oct. 22, 2007.

A gathering of friends will be held on Friday the 15th at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) from 2 pm-3 pm.

A memorial service will follow at 3 pm.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.