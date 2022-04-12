Say What?!: Blind Driver Breaks Speed Record in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO – A race car driver who was blinded in an accident 10 years ago broke a Guinness World Record by driving a customized cat at a speed of 211.043 mph.

Dan Parker took to the track at Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, N.M., in his customized Corvette and broke the Guinness World Record for fastest speed for a car driven blindfolded.

