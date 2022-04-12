 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: IPEG Public Golf League, United Way Golf Outing at Wanango Country Club

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango-carts-SAFERENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join local golfers for the IPEG Golf League and the United Way of Venango County Golf Scramble this Spring.

IPEG Golf League

The IPEG Industrial Group will hold their weekly golf league at Wanango beginning Thursday, April 14 (April 15 will be the make-up day).

This league is open to all golfers and not limited to IPEG employees.

The league fee is $25.00 and is due by April 28. Green fees and cart fees are $15.00/members or $20.00/non-member.

Weekly skins will be available for an additional $5.00.

To register, call Wanango at 814-676-8133 and select option #1.

You will play with your own group each week. If you do not have a group, they will fit you into a group. Groups play nine holes each week.

League schedule:

League Start and Practice: April 14, April 21
League Nights: Every Thursday, April 28 to September 8
Year-End Outing: September 11 at 1:30 p.m.

unnamed(111)

United Way of Venango County Golf Scramble

The 25th Annual United Way Golf Scramble will be held at Wanango on May 19.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m.

The $400.00 foursome includes all fees (golf, cart, green), beverages, snacks, and a steak dinner. A bag drop will be available.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.00.

Cash prizes will be given for 1st and 2nd place in each division.

Registration with check payment can be sent to: United Way of Venango County P.O. Box 303 Reno, PA 16343.

You can also register online at unitedwayofvenangocounty.org or by texting UWVCGolf to 41444.

unnamed(6)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.