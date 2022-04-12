SPONSORED: IPEG Public Golf League, United Way Golf Outing at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join local golfers for the IPEG Golf League and the United Way of Venango County Golf Scramble this Spring.
IPEG Golf League
The IPEG Industrial Group will hold their weekly golf league at Wanango beginning Thursday, April 14 (April 15 will be the make-up day).
This league is open to all golfers and not limited to IPEG employees.
The league fee is $25.00 and is due by April 28. Green fees and cart fees are $15.00/members or $20.00/non-member.
Weekly skins will be available for an additional $5.00.
To register, call Wanango at 814-676-8133 and select option #1.
You will play with your own group each week. If you do not have a group, they will fit you into a group. Groups play nine holes each week.
League schedule:
League Start and Practice: April 14, April 21
League Nights: Every Thursday, April 28 to September 8
Year-End Outing: September 11 at 1:30 p.m.
United Way of Venango County Golf Scramble
The 25th Annual United Way Golf Scramble will be held at Wanango on May 19.
Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m.
The $400.00 foursome includes all fees (golf, cart, green), beverages, snacks, and a steak dinner. A bag drop will be available.
Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.00.
Cash prizes will be given for 1st and 2nd place in each division.
Registration with check payment can be sent to: United Way of Venango County P.O. Box 303 Reno, PA 16343.
You can also register online at unitedwayofvenangocounty.org or by texting UWVCGolf to 41444.
