 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

There Will Soon Be Just 3 Kmarts Left in the U.S.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Andrew Bundy

Kmart storefrontHOFFMAN ESTATES, IL. (EYT) – And then there were three.

As the financial woes of the once-mighty Sears Holdings continue, Kmart is closing one of its final four locations.

According to Fortune, the Kmart store in Avenel, N.J., will close on April 17. The April closure in New Jersey brings back the 2018 memories of one of the last Kmart stores in the region, Sugarcreek in Venango County, closing on April 8 of that year. Four months prior to that closure, the longtime Clarion Mall Kmart closed its doors. The Clarion location remains unoccupied while the Sugarcreek store was replaced by a Rural King. The DuBois Kmart closed in 2017 and is now occupied by a Hobby Lobby.

A customer enters the Clarion Kmart before it closed in 2018.

A customer enters the Clarion Kmart before it closed in 2018.

Sears is now owned by Transformco, and they continue the plan to close unprofitable stores.

In a statement on a recent closing in Fort Lauderdale, FL., Transformco said, “Transformco’s go-forward store strategy for Sears and Kmart is to operate a diversified portfolio consisting of a small number of larger, premier stores with a larger number of small format stores – combined with its Shop Your Way rewards program, online marketplace and buy online, pick up in store capabilities.” Those remaining Kmart stores are in Westwood, N.J., Long Island, N.Y., and Miami, FL.

Kmart and its holding company Sears fell to competitors like Walmart and the inability to adapt to 21st Century retailers like Amazon. The long-running bankruptcy proceedings may end soon as a mediator has been appointed to figure out litigation as Sears is still short $62 million, according to an article on Seeking Alpha.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.