UPDATE: Two Firefighters Injured After Tanker Ignites Chain Reaction Fire at Heath Oil

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Route 8 has re-opened, and the scene has been cleared after nearly 40 fire departments were dispatched to a fire at Heath Oil early Tuesday morning along Route 8 in Barkeyville.

(Photos above courtesy Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department. Photos below courtesy of Jim Uber.)

According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday on the 5600 block of State Route 8 in Barkeyville for a fuel truck that caught fire for “unknown reasons.”

In total, approximately seven fuel trucks were affected in the blaze.

The fire led to the closure of parts of Route 8, from Route 208 to Interstate 80. These closures have been re-opened as of 11:00 a.m.

The scene was cleared at 9:11 a.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea told exploreClarion.com that the cab/engine area of a tractor-trailer caught fire and the fire spread to the 18-wheeler’s tanker before expanding to approximately 7 other tankers.

“One of the trucks parked in the line for dispatch caught fire causing a chain reaction that spread to the other trucks,” said Rea.

Earlier reports from various news outlets indicating that the fire spread to a structure were inaccurate, according to Rea.

“We were able to save all of the structures.”

Rea said two Clintonville firefighters were injured; however, they were treated at the scene and released.

None of the truck drivers were injured.

Several vehicles were severely damaged in the blaze causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Rea also said a Clintonville fire truck is temporarily out of service after it was damaged in the fire.

“(The fire) blew the windows out and it’s out of commission,” said Rea. “We’re still assessing the damage.”

Some of the units dispatched included Clintonville, Franklin, Emlenton, Seneca, Utica, Rocky Grove, Kennerdell and Reno fire companies, as well as multiple other fire companies from Butler and Mercer Counties.

Community Ambulance Service and Superior Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

