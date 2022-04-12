Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS





Charles Machine, Inc. has immediate openings for Full-time Machinists & Welder/Fabricators.

Founded in 1978, their family-owned, full-service machine shop, including a welding and fabricating facility encompasses 57,000 square feet and serves all types of heavy industries.

Join the Charles Machine, Inc. family of employees today!

Machinist:

CNC experience is a plus, but will train the right motivated people

Must possess very strong math skills

Welder/Fabricator:

Mig, Tig, stick all metals & knowledge of working with drawings & blueprints a plus

Position is alternating 1st and 2nd shifts

Requirements:

Pass pre-employment drug screening

Reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, twist, push and pull during shift

Abide by all safety protocols

Steel-Toed Boots

At Charles Machine, Inc. success begins with…

Competitive Hourly Pay – Non-Exempt

$1.25 Per Hour 2nd Shift Differential

Annual Bonus

Simple IRA Retirement Plan with Company Matching Program

Paid Holidays

Paid Vacation

Medical, Prescription & Vision Insurance

Company Paid Disability & Life Insurance

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:

10037 Olean Trl

Summerville, PA 15864

Monday – Friday 8 am to 3:30 pm. Please be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

www.charlesmachine.com

https://www.facebook.com/CharlesMachineInc





Service Coordinator II DS

County of Venango

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for their Developmental Services Unit.

Looking for a change? Are you a compassionate person interested in making a difference in people’s lives? Are you seeking a professional workplace staffed with talented, caring, professional co-workers? Then the County of Venango Human Services is the place for you!

They provide paid time off (vacations, 15 holidays, sick time), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Find them on Facebook at venangocountyhr. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Qualified applicants must pass an interview.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 04/19/22 at 4:00 p.m. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for an experienced CDL truck driver to load and deliver customer orders including redi-mix concrete at their New Bethlehem location.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, hardware, & redi-mix concrete

Operate forklift & front end loader

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard, hardware store, and deliver vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Document and log work/rest periods and miles spent driving and retain fuel receipts

Collect and verify delivery instructions

Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

Proven work experience as a truck driver

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

Valid CDL license

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Commercial Driver License (Required)

Apply one of the following ways:

Take your resume to their New Bethlehem Store located at 402 W Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Email your resume to [email protected]

Visit the careers portion of their website www.heeterlumber.com and click employment application





Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is anticipating an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal.

This will be a permanent, 220-Day, administrative position available on July 1, 2022.

Enrollment Approximately 450, Grades 7-12.

Requirements: PA Principal Certification. Secondary Principal Experience Preferred; Experience in technology, student discipline, curriculum development, data analysis, evaluation and supervision, a plus. Must possess excellent organizational, communication and team-building skills.

Send PA Standard Teacher Application, Letter of Interest, Resume, Three Professional References, Transcripts, and Current Clearances to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232.

Deadline to apply is April 27, 2022.





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Clean- up Crew- Endeavor, PA

$16/hour – 2nd shift available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Watch levels in chip and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing

Keep chutes and convers clear

Watch chipper, conveyors to ensure they are running when in use

Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into conveyors

Ability to understand direction

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

1st Shift Assembly

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent.

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift

Must be able to follow directions

Prior use of hand and power tools preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Full-Time Title Clerk- Seneca

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent

40 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

Description:

Cashier:

Waiting on customers

Balancing the cash drawer

Service department

Office filing

Telephone operator:

Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department

Accounting Clerk:

Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.

Requirements:

Must have title work experience

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

High school diploma

Must have account and customer service knowledge

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Manufacturing Plant Opportunities at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries currently has openings for Material Handler, Crane Operator, Furnace Outlet/Inlet Operator, Auto Saw Operator, Packer, Pointer Operator, and much much more!!

Salary Range: $15.50 to $21 per hour, $1.20 per hour night shift differential.

Responsibilities include the operation of a variety of machines to process and ensure quality tubing.



At Webco they:

Empower Their People with...

Opportunities for growth

Promotion from within

401(K) Matching

Paid Holidays & Vacation



Focus and Build on Strengths…

Education Reimbursement

Training Opportunities

Webco U. Courses

Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

Health & Wellness Programs

Health Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

EAP

Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

Attendance Bonuses

Safety Bonuses

Referral Bonuses

Longevity Pay

Profit Sharing

Retirement Planning



Expect the Best…

Motivated

Punctual

Coachable

Dependable

Safety Driven

100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.

Apply NOW to join their family!









Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is currently hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, Maintenance Techs and more.

Join their team and help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults. If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining Presbyterian SeniorCare’s team. Their team members build individual relationships with residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. They are ready to welcome you!

Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) Trainee

Oakwood Heights- Oil City, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual, Varied Shifts

The Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) training is a Nurse Assistant training program authorized by the State of PA under the current Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration and PA Act 138 of 2020. This free, paid training will prepare you to sit for the PA State Nurse Aide certification exam and, upon passing, you will become a Certified Nurse Assistant at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.

Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)

Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health- NursingOakmont or Washington, PA

Home Health- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Daylight Shift w/ On-Call Rotation

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000***

Be part of an exciting opportunity to participate in the launching of a new, state-licensed home health agency! Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health is seeking caring professional nurses to provide home health visits to patients in the community and on their campuses in Oakmont and Washington.

Dining Services Aides, Cooks

Oakmont, Longwood at Oakmont

Full-time/Part-time/Casual

Assist the residents in making healthy choices as you prepare and serve nutritious meals designed to help them thrive.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Washington Campus- Southmont Washington, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $2,000***

Helps Resident by providing comfort. Supports daily living needs of the resident, such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring. Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members.

CNA Training Classes

All Campuses- Full-time

Are you interested in becoming a Certified Nurse’s Aide? Register for their CNA training classes, starting soon, to begin your journey with Presbyterian SeniorCare today.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Oakmont Campus- The Willows Oakmont, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $2,000***

Helps Resident by providing comfort. Supports daily living needs of the resident, such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring. Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members.

Maintenance Technician II – Property Management

SeniorCare Network- SeniorCare Network, Pittsburgh, PA

Property Management- Full-time/Part-time, Daylight Shift w/ On-Call Rotation

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $1,500***

SeniorCare Network is an award-winning property management affiliate of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. For more than 30 years, they have been making a difference in the lives of older adults by providing high-quality affordable housing options.

Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) Trainee

New Wilmington Campus- Shenango New Wilmington, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time

The Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) training is a Nurse Assistant training program authorized by the State of PA under the current Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration and PA Act 138 of 2020. This free, paid training will prepare you to sit for the PA State Nurse Aide certification exam and, upon passing, you will become a Certified Nurse Assistant at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.

For more information on any of these positions or to apply please visit the Presbyterian SeniorCare Employment page here.





Summer Workers – Maintenance

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is currently hiring summer workers.

Duties include helping in the maintenance of the buildings and to work with staff in performing work on projects being completed during the summer.

Full-time and part-time temporary summer positions are available for those 18 years of age and older starting at $10 per hour.

Submit letters of interest and resumes to Mike Fagley at Clarion Area School District, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.





Multiple Human Services Career Opportunities

County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has several open Human Services positions.

Looking for a change? Are you a compassionate person interested in making a difference in people’s lives? Are you seeking a professional workplace staffed with talented, caring co-workers? Then the County of Venango Human Services is the place for you! They check all the boxes.

Venango County is currently accepting applications for the following Human Services positions:

Department Clerk III CSS/Housing ($9.60/hr.)

Housing Supports Coordinator ($15.25/hr.)

CSS/Housing Manager ($21.56/hr.)

Venango County provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications, sign-on bonus information, and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Follow them on Facebook @venangocountyhr.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Automotive Technician

Redbank Chevrolet

Redbank Chevrolet has an opening for an Automotive Technician.

This is a full-time position at their dealership in New Bethlehem, Pa.

Experience is preferred, but they will provide training.

Redbank Chevrolet offers competitive pay, bonuses, health, dental, vision, and 401K.

Applicants can send resumes to [email protected] or drop them off in person at the dealership located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.





Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician

Clarion Eye Care

Clarion Eye Care has an immediate opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician.

They are looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 32-36 hours per week. This will include one evening per week and an occasional Saturday morning.

The ideal candidate must:

be personable

be a team player

enjoy working with people

be able to efficiently multitask

be eager to learn

be willing to be cross-trained in other areas as needed

*****Experience is preferred but NOT required*****

Applicants should visit their website. Please take your resume AND application and apply in person.

1350 East Main Street, Suite #20

Clarion, PA 16214

www.clarioneyecare.com





Quality Assurance-Risk Management Personnel

County of Clarion

Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Department currently has an opening for Quality Assurance-Risk Management personnel.

POSITION: DD Quality Assurance-Risk Management, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY Grade: $15.00 – $19.30/hr

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, March 28, 2022

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To ensure the health and safety of individuals being served and to ensure program compliance with regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county isrecruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.





9-1-1 Telecommunicator

Warren County

The county of Warren currently has an opening for a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator.

POSITION: Full Time (Union Eligible) SALARY: $16.98 per hour

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

This is a bargaining unit position that involves the receipt and processing of calls for assistance through the County 9-1-1 emergency telephone system. Operates as a team player within the 9-1-1 primary answering point to effectively receive and process emergency and non-emergency calls, according to established policies and procedures. Duties include the monitoring and dispatching of appropriate emergency response providers such as police, fire, emergency medical services, emergency management and the hazardous materials response team via radio, telephone, and other means of communication.

Receives oral and written instruction (classroom/live environment) in equipment capability and operation, call taking and dispatch techniques, and inter-personal communications including management of multiple emergencies, listening and questioning skills, categorization and identification of appropriate local and/or regional emergency providers.

Rotating, split, and other variations of shift work may be required. This includes work scheduled for holidays and weekends. Unscheduled overtime and mandatory overtime are required.

Candidates must be able to function as a team player in a high functioning team – with complementary skills – who have common goals and are mutually accountable.

Candidates must possess the ability to maintain professionalism on a daily basis, including during periods of high stress and high call volume.

Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position and be able to mentally and physically react quickly to emergency situations.

Responds to public inquiries of both emergency and non-emergency nature in accordance with established policies and procedures.

The above statements reflect the general details considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job and shall not be considered as a detailed description of all the work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A high school education or GED equivalent is required

Punctuality to scheduled shift work is required

Experience in the field of public safety including call taking and emergency dispatch is preferred, but not required

Must be able to successfully pass the critical pre-employment call taking/dispatching testing program

Basic computer literacy

Before hire, any candidate for this position agrees to have a criminal background check at his/her own expense

The County can conduct periodic, unscheduled blood and/or urine tests for drug and/or alcohol screening. Warren County offers a robust benefits package including sick leave, paid holidays and paid vacation. Health care benefits include vision, dental and a medical plan from Blue Cross / Blue Shield. Warren County benefits also include a retirement/pension plan with both employee and employer contributions.

TO APPLY:

Interested candidates should requesVsubmlt a County job application, including proof of minimum requirements to:

Kim Exley, HR Administrator

204 4th Ave

Warren PA

([email protected]) by March 28, 2022.

Warren County Job Applications are available for download electronically at:

https://warrencountypa.gov/1195/Human-Resources/

Job posting is active from 3/28/2022 through 4/11/2022. All applications submitted on or before 4/11/2022 will receive consideration. Additional hiring needs may be filled through this vacancy announcement as deemed necessary.

Warren County is an equal opportunity employer and will consider applications for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital or veteran status, presence of a non-job-related medical condition or handicap, or any other legally protected status.





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Clean- up Crew- Endeavor, PA

$16/hour – 2nd shift available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Watch levels in chip and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing

Keep chutes and convers clear

Watch chipper, conveyors to ensure they are running when in use

Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into conveyors

Ability to understand direction

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Administrative Assistant- Franklin, PA

$10.79/ hr. non- exempt. 8am-4:30pm Monday – Friday

Duties (but not limited to):

Answering phones

Performing receptionist duties when people come into the office

Doing some light clerical work on computers

Requirements:

Must have the ability to follow confidentiality protocols

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-Time Cashier/Accounting Clerk- Seneca

25-29 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent

Description:

Cashier:

Waiting on customers

Balancing the cash drawer

Service department

Office filing

Telephone operator:

Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department

Accounting Clerk:

Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

High school diploma

Must have account and customer service knowledge

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

1st Shift Assembly

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent.

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift

Must be able to follow directions

Prior use of hand and power tools preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Drywall Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor.

This position reports to the Production Manager.

Job Summary:

Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available.

Qualifications:

Proven leadership experience

Management skills

Time Management

Some construction knowledge helpful

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Apply online by Clicking Here!





Secretary Position

Professional Office

A professional office in Clarion is currently seeking a person who has computer, Microsoft Word and general office skills.

This qualified individual must possess excellent organizational and communication skills, be able to work with little to no supervision, present the utmost professionalism and dependability.

Responsibilities of this position will include but are not limited to receptionist duties, preparation of deeds, and legal documents with speed and accuracy.

Attention to detail is a necessity. Attractive compensation, M-F 8-4. All inquiries will be kept confidential.

Please e-mail resumes to: [email protected]





Many Positions at Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association

The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association currently has multiple openings.

Full-Time Registered Nurse Clinical Coordinator

The RN best fit for this position is well organized and has excellent documentation skills.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Assist Clinical Supervisors with phone calls, 485 review, physician orders, medication reconciliation

Cover duties of Clinical Supervisors during vacations and other absences

Assist Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement Director with data analytical reports as needed

Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus Administrator on-call 1 weekend/month and 2 holidays/year. Salary will be based on experience.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Registered Nurse

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling is available!

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide

CFVNA’s home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills and desires a more flexible schedule.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM; plus rotating evenings as needed, weekends, and Holidays

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Full-time Registered Nurse for Hospice Team

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Hospice Team. The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 Holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. CFVNA on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time for this position.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Home Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services is growing and they are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to provide personal care to their consumers in their own homes.

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep, and light housekeeping to their consumers. Days and Hours vary. Overnight hours may be available.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

VNA Extended Care Services, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Patient Scheduler

The Patient Scheduler is responsible for the daily operations of the agency’s ongoing patient scheduling functions.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Coordinates and assigns daily/weekly nursing and home health aide visits for patients to staff in a timely manner with accuracy

Reassigns patient visits to covering staff during periods of vacations and other absences

Schedules Telehealth installations and removals

Communicates all changes in the daily schedule to appropriate supervisors and/or staff member

Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Ability to completed work in a timely and accurate manner

High school graduate or equivalent

Prior scheduling experience preferred

Excellent verbal communication skills

Ability to handle pressure and delicate situations

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM. Wage will be based on experience.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.





Cabinet Inspector and Finisher

National Forest Products

National Forest Products, a woodworking cabinet manufacturer, is seeking motivated and reliable individuals for their inspection and finishing departments.

These are full-time positions.

Duties for the Finishing Department include sanding, staining, buffing, and painting.

Duties for the Inspection Department include cleaning, inspecting, and wrapping of cabinets.

Benefits include paid vacation time and paid holidays.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at 427 NFP Drive, Marienville, Monday – Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm.





Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $45,000 annually

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer

HIRING a Residential Treatment Supervisor I,

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus for New Hires

$45,000 Annually

Depending on prior experience you might earn more.

APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, you will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy

Responds to step 1 grievances

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $16.84 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign on Bonus

$16.84 – $23.87 an hour

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled headcounts to provide effective people security

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to the program/facility

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility

Evaluates the client’s behavioral and emotional issues

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically

Interacts with educational team as appropriate

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program, and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as needed

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.





Registered Nurse

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $20.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign on Bonus

$20.87 – $33.57 an hour

Summary:

Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of the patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care, and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.

Essential Functions:

Performs the required initial nursing assessments utilizing the Nursing Process

Ability to evaluate medical needs of the patient and work with a multi-disciplinary team to assist in facets of the Recovery Program relating to physical health

Assesses changes in patient’s status and reports appropriate physical/mental status information to the physician, mid-level practitioner, or other pertinent personnel

Develops the healthcare portion of the treatment plan within

Provides nursing reassessments on the treatment plan based on the patient’s progress and as goals are achieved

Accepts and transcribes verbal and written physician orders and incorporates them into the treatment plan as indicated

Ensures patient safety including the reporting of incidents and medication errors

Flexibility to adapt to schedule changes and assumption of responsibilities not delineated in the job description which are related to work as a member of an addiction/behavioral health treatment team

Monitors the self-administration program

Updates physician and interdisciplinary team on patient’s current and potential medical problems with proper documentation

Protects patients’ privacy and patients’ rights. Communicates/endorses accurate information regarding patients’ status and care during shift reports. Evaluates patient response and reaction (if any) to medications and/or medical treatments administered. Documents patient responses

Recommends/revises nursing interventions in collaboration with other staff according to the evaluation of progress or significant changes in the patient’s condition

Provides patient care as a member of the interdisciplinary team

Attends and participates in staff meetings and in-services. Attends professional seminars. Is responsible for providing evidence of continuing education. Participates in orientation of new employees, program interns, and volunteers. Attends mandatory in-services

Provides for the patient’s health education needs

Responsible for the use and allocation of various resources, i.e., time, personnel, and supplies

Participates as directed in the Quality Improvement Process

Follows up on medical/psychiatric referrals

Participates in the infection control program

Adheres to confidentiality requirements

Attends mandatory in-services

Knowledge of the procedures to follow in the event of an incident

Knowledge of job responsibility in emergency

Knowledge of responsibility regarding actions to minimize, eliminate, and report risks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

Minimum three (3) years experience as an LPN or RN and previous experience in the mental health field, or chemical dependency field or equivalent education/academic preparation required

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Click Here to apply.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $15.26 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign on Bonus

$15.26 – $19.26 an hour

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)

Supervises self-administration of medication

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.





Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for an Assembly Line Worker.

This is a full-time position.

As an Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours! Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!

Two Shifts Available:

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (10 hrs.) – Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience) Friday through Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (12 hrs.) – Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $20.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience) and overtime pay for any hours worked over 36 in a pay period

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Full-time

Work Environment: Noisy; varying temperatures, depending upon season

Pay: $13.50 – $20.50 per hour

Work Authorization: No calls or agencies please. Beverage-Air will only employ those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. This is not a position for which sponsorship will be provided. Individuals with temporary visas such as E, F-1, H-1, H-2, L, B, J, or TN or who need sponsorship for work authorization now or in the future, are not eligible for hire

Equal Opportunity Employer: Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.





Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator.

This is a full-time position.

As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!

One Shift Available: Monday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (10 hours) – Starting hourly rate of $13.50 plus $1.00/hour shift differential

No experience required – They will train you! Experienced operators may be offered up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience)

What You’ll Do:

Identify and report any safety hazards or concerns

Set up, operate, and maintain presses, shears, and other press department equipment

Set up various jobs from instructions, drawings, or blueprints

Select various machine speeds, dies, and settings for different metal thicknesses and part sizes

Recognize faulty performance promptly in order to avoid damage to dies

Inspect dies and punches before and after each use, and report defects

Move objects up to 50 pounds

Stand for prolonged periods

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Prior experience in metal fabrication is a plus

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Attention to detail – you are careful about detail and thorough in completing work tasks

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Basic mathematical skills – you can make calculations of amounts, sizes, or other measurements by adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing

Basic reading skills – you can understand written sentences and paragraphs in work-related documents

Job Type: Full-time

Work Environment: Noisy; varying temperatures, depending upon season

Work Authorization: No calls or agencies please. Beverage-Air will only employ those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. This is not a position for which sponsorship will be provided. Individuals with temporary visas such as E, F-1, H-1, H-2, L, B, J, or TN or who need sponsorship for work authorization now or in the future, are not eligible for hire

Equal Opportunity Employer: Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.





Culligan Route Drivers

Culligan of Brookville

Culligan of Brookville is hiring Route Drivers.

Competitive wages, generous benefits package including 401k match and PTO accrual from Day 1.

Walk-in today for an immediate interview or call 814-849-3041.

Culligan water of Brookville

992 PA-28

Brookville, PA 15825





Title and Notary Processor

Smathers Title and Notary

Smathers Title and Notary is looking for a dedicated individual to work in their title and notary department processing vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and ATV title transfers.

This position would also perform notary work and other Penn Dot services.

Applicants must have a positive attitude, be willing to learn, and work well with others. Previous experience is preferred but not necessarily required.

Competitive hourly wage. All interested applicants, please send your resume to [email protected] or drop it off at their office at 10670 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Smathers Title and Notary is a Penn DOT approved online messenger.





Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist

Unique Salon

Unique Salon looking to hire a full/part-time hairstylist and an Evening Receptionist.

Hairstylist:

Experience preferred but not required

Flexible hours Monday-Saturday

Evening Receptionist:

2pm-9pm, Monday- Thursday

Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon.

Starting pay is $9.50 per hour

Pay advancements based on performance.

Resumes can be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off in person at 1318 East Main Street, Clarion.

Any questions please call 814-227-2333





Rental Inspector

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough has a vacancy in the appointed position of Rental Inspector.

This is an independent contractor position and makes a great supplemental job.

The appointed person must provide liability insurance.

Qualifications include a general knowledge of carpentry and electrical.

All interested persons shall contact the borough office at 814.473.6519 or [email protected] and supply a resume.





Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position will provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail-oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail resume to or drop off at:

Rimersburg Borough Office

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Email resume to [email protected]cast.net. No solicitation, please.





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Office Assistant- Franklin

Answering phones, performing receptionist duties when people come into the office, doing some light clerical work on computers. May assist with some of the civil or criminal filing functions and other duties.

Monday-Friday, 8 hour days starting at 8 am pay rate is $10.79/hr. non- exempt.

Looking for a couple of employees.

Requirements: High School Diploma, Must be able to pass pre-employment screening, Clerical experience preferred.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

Light forklift driving, Packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday-Thursday 6 am to 4:30 pm (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be 8 hours)

Pay Rate $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements: High School Diploma or Equivalent, Must be able to pass pre-employment screening. Must have steel-toed shoes.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Customer Service Representative- Seneca

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

$17/Hr. – Non-exempt

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent

Description:

Receive orders from our customers via fax, e-mail, or telephone

Enter orders into our sales software system

Contact customers with discrepancies or errors on orders via fax, e-mail, or telephone

Work with purchasing staff to price and order non-stock items from vendors

Contact vendors to acquire pricing and product information for customers

Provide information such as parts breakdowns to customers upon request

Requirements:

High school diploma

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Proficiency in data entry, with knowledge of Windows 10 software

Excellent written, verbal, and listening communications skills

Relevant work experience in inside sales either on phone or counter type skills

Ability to analyze information such as parts breakdowns, ability to resolve problems and conflicts with customers

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-Time Cashier/Accounting Clerk- Seneca

25-29 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent

Description:

Cashier:

Waiting on customers, balancing the cash drawer, service department, and office filing

Telephone operator:

Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department

Accounting Clerk: Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

High school diploma

Must have account and customer service knowledge

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

1st Shift Assembly

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent.

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift

Must be able to follow directions

Prior use of hand and power tools preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team.

West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority.

They need therapists who appreciate the funded advancement in an area of specialty and/or board certification.

They need therapists who seek to work in a clinic that is fast-paced but very organized.

They need therapists who want to help contribute to a practice that has maintained a 98% “Extremely Satisfied” rating from patients at discharge.

They need therapists that can help them maintain their 5 Star Google rating (3 years and going).

They need therapists who can maintain the emphasis on providing the highest level of skilled care for every patient, every day.

West Park Rehab strives to create optimal work/home balance so they need therapists who are OK with closing at noon on Fridays to give more weekend time with family.

They need therapists who can appreciate that West Park Rehab rewards the success of all who contribute to their vision by returning 30% of all profits back to staff.

If you are that Physical Therapist or Physical Therapist Assistant who wants to make a difference in this community and could thrive managing patients with conditions of the spine, then you should send your resume for consideration to:

West Park Rehab, attention: Eddie St.Clair, DPT, CHT

571 Pone Lane

Franklin PA 16323

or fax 814-437-6197.





Coaches/ Food Service at CASD

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following coaching positions:

Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach

Assistant Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach

Junior High Football Head Coach

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain required clearances – previous coaching experience preferred.

Food Service day-to-day substitute – as needed when school is in session.

Food service/ child nutrition programs experience preferred but not required. Must possess or be able to obtain required clearances.

Applicants may send a letter of interest and current resume to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. Deadline for applications is Friday, March 25, 2022.





Production Team Members

Kahle’s Kitchens Inc

Kahle’s Kitchens Inc, in Leeper is seeking motivated individuals to join their production team, several positions available.

Kahle’s offers competitive wages, incentive programs, full health and vision insurance, as well as 401k matching contributions.

Positions are full time 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Applicants should apply in person at 7488 Route 36 in Leeper, Pa 16233.

Successful applicants may be subject to a physical and drug test after a job offer is accepted.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.





Full-time Landscaping Helper

Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping

Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping, in Corsica, currently has an opening for a Landscaping Helper.

Individuals will help install landscaping, patios, retaining walls, drainage systems, water features, and much more.

Starting wage dependent on experience ($15-$18).

They are willing to train in the operation of small equipment: tractor, backhoe, skid loader, etc.

Clean driving record required with CDL Medical card. Employer will pay for your physical.

Sawyer’s does high-quality landscaping and offers a wide range of options to their clients. Most of what they do is physical labor.

Interested individuals may call 814-379-3070.





Caseworker 1- Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker 1- Intake, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

To view more details on this position please download this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php





Caseworker 1- Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Ongoing, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

To view more details on this position please download this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php





Part-time and Casual/Back-Up ATA Drivers

Area Transportation Authority

Area Transportation Authority is hiring Part-time and Casual/Back-Up Drivers!

Part-time and Casual/Back-Up Drivers are needed in the Clarion area.

Starting Rate – $13.02/hour

Immediate Openings Available

Reimbursable CDL License Cost

Paid Training when learning routes

Paid Time Off – some positions

If you enjoy driving, interacting with people, and working on your own, ATA would love to talk with you about employment opportunities.

For an application or more information call: 1 (877) 777-7304

The Area Transportation Authority is actively seeking minority and/or female applicants.

The Area Transportation Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Caseworker I- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate. Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker II.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

To view more details on this position please download this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php





Yard Person

Ochs Building Supply Inc.

Ochs Building Supply Inc. in Lucinda is seeking a dependable Yard Person.

This position requires a pleasant disposition with no lifting restrictions.

Knowledge of building materials is a plus.

Stop in at their office at 29227 Route 66, Lucinda PA 16235 to discuss salary and available benefits.





Battery Technician

Riverhill Battery Warehouse

The Riverhill Battery Warehouse is currently looking for a full-time Battery Technician.

Training will be provided on-site.

Responsibilities: Installing and maintaining batteries and running the cash register.

Please stop in at 11041 Rt 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or call 814-227-2123 for more information!

www.thebatteryhouse.com





Parish Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish

Immaculate Conception Parish is seeking a full-time Parish Coordinator.

Specific duties include answering the telephone, greeting visitors to the parish office, ordering supplies, clerical support to Pastor and Business Manager, filing, coordinating volunteer schedules and parish calendar, preparing reports, maintaining records, and preparing correspondence. Occasional evening and weekend work may be necessary. A complete job description is available at www.icclarion.org.

High School Graduate with two years experience in an office setting preferred. The position requires excellent writing, communication, and interpersonal skills, as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must be knowledgeable of the Catholic faith and have all necessary clearances to work in a parish environment.

Competitive pay and benefits are available.

Interested applicants should mail cover letter and resume to:

Very Rev. B. LaMounte Sayers, V.F.

Pastor

Immaculate Conception Parish

720 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214





Payroll Technician/ Secretary

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Payroll Technician/ Secretary.

This position is a full-time position (260 days) working part-time (50%) as a Payroll Technician for Valley Grove School District in Franklin and working part-time (50%) as a Secretary at IU Headquarters.

Requires valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances. A degree in business or a related field is preferred.

Payroll processing, benefits experience, and knowledge of principles and practices in payroll is preferred.

Requires typing a minimum of 45 words per minute and excellent oral and written communication skills and interpersonal skills. Proficiency required in Excel, Word, and any software programs applicable to the position.

Position requires walking, standing, stooping, and lifting approximately 20 pounds, with occasional lifting of equipment and materials weighing up to approximately 40 pounds. This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are roughly 7:30 am- 3:30 pm dependent on the location you are working.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, by March 9 at 4 pm.

The application packet may include, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, references, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for payroll or business.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Instructional Innovation Specialist

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for an Instructional Innovation Specialist.

This is a full-time administrative position (260 days) that involves coordinating the Educational Programs Department of Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 in concert with the Director of the Department, the Executive Directors, and other department members.

Requires a Master’s Degree in an education-related field, with administrative certification in Pennsylvania. Experience is preferred in school leadership, curriculum, technology, and/or science-related fields. This is an Act 93 administrative position with a salary in the range of a mid-level administrator for school districts in the region.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, and management for all programs and services in the Educational Programs/Curriculum Department which includes curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional development, Act 89 programming, statewide school improvement initiatives, school improvement services for member school districts, completing Federal and State Program reporting, coordinate departmental budgets, and completion of miscellaneous grant projects and assignments. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Send application packet before noon on March 18, 2022, to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Retail Loan Coordinator

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking a full-time Retail Loan Coordinator.

Join one of Pennsylvania’s top-ranked Credit Unions and be a part of their team as they grow!

This position will provide internal support to management and the lending staff. Duties include, but are not limited to, underwriting loans based on established guidelines and policies, communicating closely with lending staff, and preparing and delivering internal reports. In addition, this individual must understand and comply with all state and federal regulations and laws, and ensure compliance with all governing regulations.

Benefits: In addition to a competitive salary, Clarion Federal Credit Union offers a generous incentive plan, 401K plan, paid vacation time, paid holidays, health insurance, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, and short term disability and long term disability.

Employment Type: Full-Time

Starting Salary: Based on experience

Duties / Responsibilities:

Formulate and communicate credit decisions (approve, decline, counteroffer) for retail and indirect loans according to established policy and procedures within established timeframes

Work closely with retail Loan Officers on a daily basis

Maintain expert knowledge of our retail products and processes

Daily supervision of retail lending operations

Review adverse applications and work with Lender to identify and offer alternative products

Coordinate specific work tasks within Retail Lending Department as well as with other departments

Prepare miscellaneous reports related to Loan Department activities

Provide input of underwriting trends to management

All other duties required to keep Credit Union operating smoothly

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree (preferably Finance or Accounting)

Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience in a banking, financial services or related industry

Minimum 2-3 years’ supervisory experience

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment – you will be required to adapt to changing policy and procedures while maintaining high-quality work

Ability to quickly analyze risk, communicate professionally, and work effectively in a team environment

Ability to calculate financial information with strong problem solving and analytical skills

Dependable, detail oriented, positive attitude

Proficient with Microsoft Excel

Interested candidates, please send resumes to: [email protected]





Multiple Opportunities- Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Paramedic – Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time, Per-Diem

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN – Swing/Rehab. – Full-Time

LPN – Med/Surg – Full-Time, Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN – ED – Full-Time

Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem

Radiology Tech – Part-Time, Per-Diem

Housekeeping Aide – Full-time

Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Dietary Aide – Full-Time

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time

Registration Clerk –Full-Time

Lead Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Ultrasound Tech –Full-Time

Central Sterile Technician – Full-Time

CT Technologist – Per-Diem

EMT– Full-Time

Nurse Extern – Per-Diem

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time

ED Unit Secretary or ED Technician – Full-Time

Care Transition Navigator – Full-Time

LPN – Rehab./Swing Bed Unit– Per-Diem

COVID Screening Desk – Part-Time/Temp

Nuclear Medicine Technician- Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Full-Time

Medical Records Coder – Full-Time

Healthworks LPN – Full-Time

Nursing Supervisor – Full-Time

Chief Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]





Business Manager – Keystone School District

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Business Manager.

Requirements: Associate’s Degree in Business Administration, Business Management, Accounting or Related Field. Bachelor’s/MBA Preferred.

Experience in the financial field, business management, and administrative functions. Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Demonstrated decision-making and problem-solving abilities.

Salary commensurate with experience and education.

Submit cover letter, resume, and references to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline for Applications is March 18, 2022.





Class A CDL Drivers

Klapec Trucking Co.

Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno, currently has openings for Class A CDL Drivers.

Are you interested in a Career worth $90,000/yr?

At Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno, that is what their Class A CDL Drivers average. KTC wants you to be successful and enjoy most weekends at home.

“Your Success is Our Success!!”

KTC has a generous benefits and vacation package to ensure an optimal work-life balance.

Choose KTC for your Lifelong Career.

Apply online at:

KLAPECTRUCKING.COM

or Call 888-8-KLAPEC.





Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide, Full-Time Registered Nurse, and Home Attendants.

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years.

Home Health/Hospice Aide

Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills and desires a more flexible schedule.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM; plus rotating evenings as needed, weekends, and Holidays.

Registered Nurse

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling is available!

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Home Attendants

VNA Extended Care Services is growing and they are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to provide personal care to consumers in their own homes.

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep, and light housekeeping to consumers in their own homes. Days and Hours vary. Overnight hours may be available.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is their intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Fiscal Assistant

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Fiscal Assistant.

POSITION: Fiscal Assistant, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $26,187.20/year

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, February 25, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, March 11, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION/TRAINING- High School diploma or equivalency plus demonstrated business and computer knowledge required including Microsoft Office software.

WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years’ work experience performing bookkeeping duties required or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide fiscal support including the processing of invoices, bookkeeping functions, and financial reporting for fiscal departments. This is responsible clerical-accounting work involving the application of bookkeeping principles and practices. Work involves maintaining bookkeeping records including posting and proving; classifying accounting documents prior to posting; or preparing prescribed financial statements and reports. Work may include supervision over a small clerical staff, but in the absence of supervisory responsibilities, the difficulty of the work is correspondingly greater. Work may also involve typing, the use of standard office equipment, and the performance of related clerical tasks. Work methods are governed in detail by established account classifications and procedures. Difficult technical problems and irregularities are referred to a supervisor who observes work in progress and periodically reviews records.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Prepares purchase orders, invoices and other fiscal forms and documentation as needed. Organizes and scans deposits for fiscal as needed. Batches provider and vendor invoices for processing. Enters, maintains and corrects client/provider data in County/State databases and creates documents with data system. Assists with contract preparation, mailing contracts to provider for signature and then scanning and logging executed contracts into software. Compiles provider contracts and tracking process to assure compliance with law, regulation, and agency practice. Types letters, memos, reports, contracts, vouchers, agendas, forms, lists, newsletters and a variety of other correspondence from handwritten draft, oral instruction, or original source documents as required. Develops and maintains spreadsheets for calculating services, fees, surveys or other information to summarize and report departmental activities. Prepares correspondence for processing and/or mailing. Operates computer, fax, copier and other office equipment as necessary to perform essential functions. Prepares and updates various reports as required. Interacts with other internal departments and external agencies, staff and general public needed to carry out essential job duties. Prepares various informational packets for public relations and other department needs. Provides assistance with medical appointment verifications as needed. Provides assistance with liabilities as needed. Performs tracking of HSDF eligibility and documentation.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Performs other job-related duties as required. Maintains a variety of files and records.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives occasional instruction and supervision from the Program Specialist.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress and disruptions. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must demonstrate emotional stability. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING- High School diploma or equivalency plus demonstrated business and computer knowledge required including Microsoft Office software.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years’ work experience performing bookkeeping duties required or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers and others. Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling and filing procedures. Must possess ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures and practices as necessary within department. Must possess ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to perform detailed work with written or numerical data and to make arithmetical calculations rapidly and accurately. Ability to prepare routine and procedural financial reports and statements. Ability to plan, assign, review, and supervise the work of a small group of employees engaged in bookkeeping or clerical accounting operations. Ability to apply established methods to financial transactions.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, March 11, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $10.50 (starting rate)

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, February 25, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions. An employee in this class performs clerical work of moderate complexity which requires the utilization of typing skills and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity. Work may involve the skilled utilization of specialized equipment such as magnetic and mass storage typewriters, computer scopes, or similar equipment where the input is through a typewriter console. Work involves the responsibility for a significant aspect of a work process, an involved single office activity that is production or control-oriented, or other multiple activities that are comparable in scope and complexity. Work may involve providing secretarial services to one or more individuals in those cases where management has determined that shorthand skills are not required. Work may involve providing training and guidance to new employees and fulfilling a lead worker role for routine clerical operations. Work is subject to periodic changes in operating procedures and requires some adaptability to shifts in work schedule. Employees work with considerable independence within standard operating procedures; however, detailed supervisory guidance and review is received for new or unusual situations and changes in operating procedures and policies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Types letters, reports, memos, and a variety of other documents from handwritten, draft, oral instructions, or original source documents. Files and maintains open and closed charts, supplementary materials and lists related to charts. Maintains department archive room. Assists with purging. Proofreads all materials to ensure that information is grammatically correct, complete and in compliance with agency, department and county policies and procedures. Sorts and delivers incoming mail. Maintains correspondence per department requirements. Answers telephone and transfers calls. Takes messages as required. Answers routine questions regarding Human Service programs. Makes bulk copies and faxes as needed. Greets and assists general public by taking or providing information, directing them to proper locations and informing staff of their appointments. Prepares and processes required department documents, forms, newsletters and/or reports as required. Updates information on databases and record sheets and reconciles reports as needed. Operates basic office equipment as needed. Compiles data within department for data collection and reports. Updates various lists within the department. Assists department staff with special projects and assignments as requested. Logs and submits correspondence related to child/elder abuse investigations. Enters data on spreadsheets to track departmental tasks. Determines supply needs; keeps record of inventory and prepares supply requisitions.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Delivers mail/legal/agency papers to the Courthouse or other County offices; occasionally performs errands as needed to carry out essential job duties. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives instructions and supervision from Human Services Clerical Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate office space, lighting, and ventilation, but subject to fluctuations in temperatures. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Below normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing and walking and occasional periods of bending, twisting, stooping, reaching as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from coordinated movements of fingers/hands for typewriter and computer, to simple dexterity of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stresses of the position and the work environment. Must be able to move frequently throughout the workday as needed to carry out essential job duties. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING- Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid driver’s license.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years of clerical work experience in an office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation, and record-keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of the job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of the job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling, and filing procedures. Must possess the ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess the ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess the ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures, and practices as necessary within the department. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality. Must possess the ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions which explain multifaceted procedures. Ability to perform within processing procedures that involve an understanding of multiple aspects and application of varied standards. Ability to proofread information for conformance with a prescribed pattern or form, to assure adherence to clerical office methods, or for compliance with specific administrative or procedural rules. Ability to transfer information and present it in a modified form according to rules and procedures. Ability to collect and organize material for reports by determining what available information should be included and presenting the information in a prescribed, organized format. Ability to compose straightforward informational correspondence such as transmittals or acknowledgments in reply to requests or questions on the work process or related information. Ability to perform basic arithmetic calculations such as the adding and subtracting of whole numbers and decimals; and multiplying and dividing by one-digit whole number or decimal multipliers and divisors. Ability to instruct and advise clerical employees on the methods and procedures used in the work area. Ability to organize work and develop effective work methods in an area that involves variable phases of different techniques and procedures. Ability to make duty-oriented decisions on the basis of well-defined standards and precedents. Ability to operate office and mail processing machines such as the adding machine, photocopier, postage meter, and addressograph; and instruct others on their use.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Cooks, Bartenders, and Servers

Wanango Country Club

Wanango Country Club is looking for Cooks, Bartenders, and Servers to add to their current team.

Please apply by sending an email to [email protected]





Administrative Assistant

Northwest Commission

The Northwest Commission is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant.

Employer: Northwest Commission

Employer Address: 395 Seneca St. Oil City, PA 16301

Job Type: Full-Time

Schedule: Day shift, Monday through Friday

Job Description:

This position provides administrative support to the Operations Director including but not limited to preparing and proofreading internal and external correspondence and reports, assisting with new hire and board orientation preparation, coordinating the Request for Proposals and Executive Order 12372 process; assisting in quarterly IMPLAN process; coordinate and schedule internal and external meetings. Greet and direct visitors and notify staff of their arrival.

Eligible candidates must possess the following: excellent communication skills, both written and oral, professional demeanor, commitment to learning new technology, organizational and time management skills, initiative, self-motivation, and positive work ethic.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Familiarity with virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom. High school diploma required. Hourly rate commensurate with experience.

EOE

Please submit coverletter, resume, references, and wage requirements by March 3, 2022.

Benefits:

Health Insurance

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

401k Matching

Retirement Plan

Flexible Spending Account

Employee Assistance Program

Resume, cover letter, references, and salary requirements accepted via email to [email protected]

Please answer the following questions in the body of the email:

Will you be able to reliably commute or relocate to Oil City, PA 16301 for this job?

What percentage of the time are you willing to travel?

How many years of administrative support experience do you have?

Are you authorized to work in the United States?

Please specify your minimum wage requirement when submitting.





Mental Health Counselor

Counseling Connections

Counseling Connections is now accepting applications for a mental health counselor to join the practice.

Looking for a positive change of pace?

The successful candidate will have either an active LPC or LCSW and will be available to provide counseling services both in person and via telehealth. Effective time management, organization, and communication skills are required.

Compensation for clinical hours ranges from $50-$65 per hour. Benefits include opportunity for paid professional development, flexible hours, and a collaborative team environment.

Please submit a resume and letter of interest to Jessica Eisenman at [email protected]

At Counseling Connections, their #1 priority is providing a quality service to individuals, families, and the community to enhance overall wellness. Taking care of their employees is an integral part of that process. If you are looking for a positive change of pace and are committed to personal and professional wellness, they would love to hear from you!





Medical Office LPN

Clarion Hospital Healthworks

Clarion Hospital Healthworks currently has an opening for a Full-time LPN.

This position is responsible for providing clinical assistance to the medical practice physician in order to facilitate the maximum wellness and treatment of patients assigned under the direct supervision and responsibility of the medical practice physician.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing or Medical Assistant Program

Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse

Certified in basic CPR

Must have excellent computer skills as an electronic medical record is utilized

Prior physician office experience is desired

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]





Human Services Positions

County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has several Human Services Positions open.

Looking for a change? Are you a compassionate person interested in making a difference in people’s lives? Are you seeking a professional workplace staffed with talented, caring co-workers? Then the County of Venango Human Services is the place for you! They check all the boxes.

Venango County is currently accepting applications for the following Human Services positions:

Service Coordinator II Ongoing

Service Coordinator II EI

ERAP Supports Coordinator

All above-noted positions pay $15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses; 40 hrs./wk.

Venango County provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper

Kerle Tire

Kerle Tire is seeking a responsible and reliable candidate with excellent computer skills and bookkeeping experience to join their team.

Competitive pay depending on qualifications and experience, with a fully paid benefit package and paid leave time.

The qualifications and duties are listed below. Please email your resume to [email protected] to apply.

Job Summary: The Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper will handle the general office operations, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, filing, and correspondence. This position will ensure accurate reporting of receipts and disbursements within the company. This position will prepare confidential financial, statistical, and technical reports to be used by management.

Job Qualifications/Minimum Requirements:

Associates Degree in Business, Accounting, or related field is preferred

1-3 years of experience working in an office environment

Strong computer skills to include knowledge of MS Excel and QuickBooks

Must have a valid Driver’s License and an acceptable driving record

Demonstrate the ability to be professional, courteous, and proactive with customers, vendors, and fellow employees at all times

Maintain a presentable and well-dressed appearance

Dependable worker with the ability to carry out a series of work instructions without constant supervision

Ability to maintain computerized inventory system promptly and accurately

Ability to prepare accurate reports free from errors

Essential Functions:

Prepare electronic timecards, payroll and verify payroll reports

Prepare and post accounting documents, such as receipts, invoices, requisitions, vouchers, expense accounts, and related operating reports

Post requisitions, receipts, and disbursement information to appropriate ledgers

Prepare and process deposits to banking institutions

Scan and file records and reports to various vendors and management

Prepare and mail customer bills, statements, invoice payments, and prepare lists of outstanding customer account information

Operate general office equipment such as printer, fax, copier

Maintain office supply inventory

Assist with product pricing, selling, and logistics with office management team

Prepare monthly reports for submission to accountant and vendors

Reconcile invoices with pricing information

Prepare and submit tax information for various purposes

Additional Responsibilities:

Perform other related duties as assigned

Must be able to lift up to 45 pounds

Schedule: Work week is 5 days per week with seasonal exceptions that may require overtime hours.





Class A or B CDL Hazmat Truck Drivers

Goss Gass

Goss Gass currently has openings for Class A or B CDL Hazmat Truck Drivers at their Reno location.

Job Description: Drivers needed for Monday-Friday local route delivery out of their Reno location.

Home every night

Requirements:

Class A or B CDL with hazmat

Must be able to pass a drug test

Pay rate: $20/hr starting pay

Benefits: Excellent health and dental insurance and 401k benefits.

How to apply: Please call 814-676-2764 x0 to speak to Bob or apply on Facebook.





Production Workers at RenovEx

RenovEx

RenovEx currently has openings for Production Workers at their Barkeyville location.

Job Description: Workers are needed for producing 20-pound propane grill cylinders in Barkeyville.

Requirements:

Must be able to lift 50 pounds

Must be able to pass a drug test

Pay rate $15.50/hr base rate plus daily incentive pay, shift differential pay, and sign-on bonus.

Excellent health and dental insurance and 401k will be available.

To apply, please call 814-786-8129 x0 or apply on Facebook.





Class A CDL Hazmat Driver

RenovEx

RenovEx currently has an opening for a Class A CDL Hazmat Driver at their Barkeyville location.

Job Description: Drivers are needed to deliver 20-pound propane cylinders to retail customers from their Barkeyville location.

4-5 day work weeks

Regional delivery

Home every night

Requirements:

Class A CDL with hazmat

Must be able to pass a drug test

Pay rate averages between $22 and $29 per hour.

Benefits include excellent health and dental insurance and 401k.

To apply, please call 814-786-8129 x0 to speak to Brick or apply on Facebook.





Social Worker

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Social Worker.

This is a full-time, 185-day, professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement.

Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for School Social Worker. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Interested individuals should send an application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to:

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

270 Mayfield Road

Clarion, PA 16214

The application packet includes, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, standard application, resume, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Application Deadline: March 4, 2022





Receptionist/Caseworker

County of Clarion

Clarion County Department of Domestic Relations currently has an opening for a Receptionist/Caseworker.

POSITION: Receptionist/Caseworker, Full Time, 35 hours/week, Non-Exempt

DEPARTMENT: Domestic Relations

PAY RANGE: $11.82/hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. Exempt allocation of 20 vacation days, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two-year business or paralegal degree or any equivalent combination of training and experience. Strong typing skills and accounting experience are necessary.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVES: This employee provides clerical duties and administrative support to the Domestic Relations staff.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Collect OTC payments/court costs and write receipts when necessary and enter all payments into the Kidstar system

Answer phones and Walk-in inquiries: Pull files and looks inquiries up on PACSES to assist clients Take messages when necessary Forward phone calls to proper staff when necessary Prepare letters and petitions for modification to clients Contact employers for inquiries on payments/insurance issues Verification of employment or payment schedule Work cases by other means as directed by staff

Scanning and computer data entry into PACSES: Scan all paperwork into case files and disburse to appropriate staff for review Delete all paperwork from scanning case files as appropriate Change of address/phone numbers/employment information/other client information

Assist the Assistant Director in preparing cases for Superior Court when necessary

Research and process Lien information requests for overdue/past-due child support

File all documents for entire staff to include terminated files. Maintain terminated filing cabinets

Prepare and send three-year review notices to clients

Conduct work search on a biweekly basis

Review and mail all wage attachments/earnings reports and NMSN’s, to include review of u/c attachments

Schedule all conferences and hearings as back up to intake worker

Update and maintain the work search board

Review and respond to IVR messages

Print the R203 CYS report weekly and fax to CYS

Review earnings reports and NMSN’s to determine if insurance is available at a reasonable cost

Order office supplies with authorization of the Director or Assistant Director

Maintain copies of all forms and paper trays. Maintain client information bin and filing bin weekly. Complete all tasks in receptionist bin daily

Open and process mail daily

Read Daily Production mail and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project

Review and work a variety of MAIL alerts daily and initiates the necessary actions

Track court costs payments and enforcement of payments

Review and enforce unreimbursed medical expenses

Review files for Quality Assurance

Work Data Integrity Task (DIT) list reports (per attached)

Perform all other related duties as assigned by authorized personnel

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the Director and Assistant Director. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day-to-day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

N/A

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those the employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. A Receptionist/Caseworker works indoors on a regular basis in an office with minimal environmental factors.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds.

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time.

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with occasional standing, walking, twisting, and bending.

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Two-year business or paralegal degree or any equivalent combination of training and experience. Strong typing skills and accounting experience are necessary.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English

Effective communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant

Ability to function independently and to be flexible

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology, and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual

Partisan political activity is prohibited

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county isrecruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Cook

County of Clarion

The Clarion County Prison currently has an opening for Part-time Cook.

POSITION: Cook, Regular Part-Time, 56 hours per pay, (Saturday- Tuesday)

DEPARTMENT: County Prison, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $12.00/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: March 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform cook duties including preparing meals and participating in the preparation of food for the prison following sanitary and infection control policies and procedures. To oversee the care, custody, and control of the inmates assigned to kitchen duty.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Observe inmates’ activities in the kitchen and reports any unusual behavior or needs Conducts security checks of equipment and tools Opens, unlocks, and turns on all equipment Prepares and cooks food items and menu selections Cleans and washes food items and places items in appropriate utensils or storage containers Operates ovens, stoves, steam tables and other kitchen equipment as required Follows recipes and prepares meals Washes and cleans utensils, pots, pans, and kitchen equipment Assists with fire drills and any other special assignments Assists in taking food to various units within facility Performs Correctional Officer duties as assigned on an as-needed basis Attends meetings, training or in-services as required Performs other job-related duties as required

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

Supervises in the care and custody of inmates assigned to kitchen duty.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives frequent to occasional instruction and some supervision from the Warden.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works in adequate workspace, lighting, and ventilation, but with fluctuations in temperatures Frequent exposure to noise and disruption and little stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Potential exposure to extreme heat, steam, burns, falls, or cuts Works in conditions of potential outbursts of disruptive behavior from inmates Subject to working shifts or on-call as schedule warrants

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to stand, walk for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of bending, twisting, stooping, pushing, pulling, and reaching as necessary to carry out duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of the job Medium work, with frequent lifting/carrying of objects weighing up to fifty pounds Must have agility to be able to move frequently throughout the workday Must be able to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to read and follow simple standard recipes

QUALIFICATIONS (EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE):

Possess a high school diploma or the equivalent, plus the ability to read, follow instructions and lift fifty (50) pounds. Must be able to successfully acquire a certificate of training from the Department of Corrections.

One year of restaurant or institution kitchen experience preferred.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History clearance. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential functions of the job Must be able to read and follow instructions and to assist in training new employees or inmates Must be able to learn to operate and operate kitchen equipment safely and accurately Must possess the ability to maintain personal cleanliness Must possess the ability to learn methods and practices of food preparation and service Must possess the ability to follow and use quality control standards Must possess basic math skills and be able to weigh ingredients and prepare required food entrees and assist in recording stock and supplies

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county isrecruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Quality Assurance-Risk Management

County of Clarion

Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Department currently has an opening for Quality Assurance-Risk Management personnel.

POSITION: DD Quality Assurance-Risk Management, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY RANGE: $31,200-$34,320/ annually

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To ensure the health and safety of individuals being served and to ensure program compliance with regulations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Complete a quality assessment and improvement process on all Developmental Disabilities providers in Clarion County Review, approve and/or deny Variance Requests Become a Certified Investigator by attending CIT training Ensure individuals are eligible for DD services and offer choice of SC entities Create the Quality Management (QM) Plan that reflects how Clarion Administrative Entity (EI) will measure, remediate, and improve its performance in a manner consistent with the Department’s QM Strategy. This will ensure sustained compliance with Waiver assurances and to contribute towards achieving the Department’s identified priorities for improvement. Ensure that Clarion County AE manages its Waiver Capacity. This includes the overall process of properly maintaining the AE’s Waiver Capacity Commitment which includes following Departmentapproved policies and procedures relating to Waiver Capacity Commitment, Maintaining Reserved Capacity (including the tracking of individuals due to hospitalization or rehabilitation care), Waiver Residential Vacancy Management and management of Unanticipated Emergencies. Manage the PUNS Process to ensure that those with Emergency needs are prioritized correctly Ensure that all individuals accessing services and supports are eligible for funding and have had their Service Preference and Level of Care determined, been assessed through the Statewide Needs Assessment, and that Financial Eligibility has been determined Ensure that all transfers in and out of Clarion County are handled in a manner approved by ODP Ensure that gaps in services are identified and that services are sought to fill those gaps Actively ensure that choice of Provider and Services is offered to individuals Ensure that individuals have received the Notice of Fair Hearing Rights and that the AE implements Department decisions Supports the Provider community by providing technical assistance in claims resolution Ensure that all waiver records are maintained, and that access is granted in accordance with Department processes Ensure that Individual Support Plans (ISPs) are reviewed, approved, and authorized for all Waiver/ base services Oversee the implementation of the ISP to ensure services and supports arc being provided to meet the individuals’ needs and that progress towards outcomes is being documented Incident Management — Review and approve/disapprove incident reports within the time frames established by ODP. Finalize Certified Investigations and ensure that recommendations are implemented to ensure client health and safety Oversee the Independent Monitoring for Quality provider and act as liaison when needed between entities to ensure issues are followed up on and the loop has been closed Share information with Provider agencies and facilitate various County meetings such as the ID Provider Meeting or Risk Management Meetings

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attends training, and other meetings as required Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

None

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives instruction and guidance from the Developmental Disabilities Deputy Administrator

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above average dust/dirt/odors and smoke Periodically works beyond normal work hours

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands, feet/legs, torso necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree in a related social service field. Two years of experience working in the field of Developmental Disabilities.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential job duties Must possess considerable knowledge of the principles and practices of performance measurement and quality management Must have considerable knowledge of the principles and methods applied to the collecting, reviewing, analyzing, and interpreting statistical data Must have considerable knowledge of modern office management methods Must be able to plan, organize and direct the work of others Must be able to comprehend program goals, objectives, and operations and to relate them to administrative analysis Must possess knowledge of the current social, economic, and health problems and resources as they relate to the field of developmental disabilities Must possess knowledge of the basic principles and methods involved in working with mentally disabled adults and children Must be able to exercise judgment and discretion in applying and interpreting departmental policies and procedures Must be able to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other administrative officials and the public Must be able to express ideas clearly and concisely both orally and in written form Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county isrecruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.