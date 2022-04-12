 

Woman Being Booked at Venango Co. Prison Caught With Smoking Pipe In Her Vagina

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Apr 12 09-39-43FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old woman was caught in an awkward position while allegedly attempting to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the Venango County Prison last weekend.

Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Shirley A. Mosier, of Meadville, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Saturday, April 9.

She was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11, in front of Judge Kirtland on the following charges:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
– Disorderly Conduct, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe for an expired registration on Stout Street, in Oil City, on Saturday, April 9, around 12:11 p.m.

Police made contact with the operator, who identified herself as Shirley Mosier. Troopers discovered Mosier had active warrants out of Mercer County and took her into custody before transporting her to the Venango County Prison, the complaint indicates.

Around 2:54 a.m., PSP Franklin were contacted by the Venango County Prison and informed that drug paraphernalia was found on Mosier’s person. Police were later informed by prison guards that while processing Mosier, she informed them that she had a smoking pipe inside her vagina. The prison guards then retrieved a metal smoking pipe from Mosier, the complaint states.

Mosier faces a preliminary hearing on 4/20 in Venango County Central Court.


