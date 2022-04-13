A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Light southwest wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.