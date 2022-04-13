Softball Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old Student

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 29-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on charges that she sexually assaulted a student while she was a softball coach at an Armstrong County high school.

Jane Kerri Woodside, 29, of Kittanning, was arraigned on the following charges today at Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office:

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1

Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years, Felony 2

Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2

Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 Or Above, Felony 2

School – Intercourse/sexual Contact With Student, Felony 3

Indecent Assault of Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2 (2 Counts)

The announcement was made by the Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning Criminal Investigative Unit in conjunction with Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton.

Police said the charges were filed following an investigation by Trooper Matthew Norris into an allegation of sexual misconduct against Woodside.

Woodside, who was a high school softball coach in West Shamokin High School at the time, is accused of having sexual contact with a minor at a Plumcreek Township residence in 2018.

The victim was 15-years-old at the time.

Woodside remained lodged in the Armstrong County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail as of Wednesday evening.

She is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

