Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Toffee Brownie Trifle

Try this trifle with other flavors of pudding or substitute your favorite candy bar!

Ingredients

1 package fudge brownie mix (13×9-in. pan size)

2-1/2 cups cold whole milk



1 package (3.4 ounces) instant cheesecake or vanilla pudding mix1 package (3.3 ounces) instant white chocolate pudding mix1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed2 to 3 Heath candy bars (1.4 ounces each), chopped

Directions

-Prepare and bake brownies according to package directions for cakelike brownies, using a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a large bowl, beat milk and pudding mixes on low speed for 2 minutes. Let stand until soft-set, 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping.

-Cut the brownies into 1-in. cubes; place half in a 3-qt. glass trifle bowl or serving dish. Cover with half of the pudding. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with chopped candy bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

