Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Toffee Brownie Trifle

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Try this trifle with other flavors of pudding or substitute your favorite candy bar!

Ingredients

1 package fudge brownie mix (13×9-in. pan size)
2-1/2 cups cold whole milk

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant cheesecake or vanilla pudding mix
1 package (3.3 ounces) instant white chocolate pudding mix
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
2 to 3 Heath candy bars (1.4 ounces each), chopped

Directions

-Prepare and bake brownies according to package directions for cakelike brownies, using a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a large bowl, beat milk and pudding mixes on low speed for 2 minutes. Let stand until soft-set, 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping.

-Cut the brownies into 1-in. cubes; place half in a 3-qt. glass trifle bowl or serving dish. Cover with half of the pudding. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with chopped candy bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


