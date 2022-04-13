Clarion County’s Ultimate Taste Test: United Way Savory Sampling Set for May 2 at Clarion Mall
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 2022 United Way of Clarion County’s Savory Sampling will be held on May 2, 2022, at the Clarion Mall.
(Photo courtesy Zack’s)
Doors to Clarion County’s ultimate taste test will open at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each and available at the United Way office, online at uwclarionco.org, or by calling 814-226-8760.
All guests must be 21 years of age or older.
Several sponsorship opportunities are available.
Sponsorships:
Prime – $400
Choice – $200
Select – $100
Sponsorships are due by April 15, 2022.
The Clarion Mall is located at 22631 Route 68, Clarion, PA 16214.
2022 Savory Sampling Brochure (PDF)
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.