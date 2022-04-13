Darline K. Williams, 67, of North Washington, Pa passed away Saturday morning at her residence following a lingering illness.

She was born on June 14, 1954.

She was Methodist by faith and was an active member of the North Washington VFD Auxiliary.

She attended Moniteau School District at West Sunbury.

Darline retired In June of 2017 from OPM at Boyers where she was employed for over 26 years.

Surviving is her husband D. Charles “Chuck” Williams whom she married on October 18, 2014; children: Dau. Bobbi Denise DeVault of Barkeyville, son James “Jim” Jason Barger of Colorado, and Dau. Laura Lee Barger also of Barkeyville; two grandchildren: Brittany Leigh (Nathan B.) Designer and Byron Wayne DeVault; one great-0grandchild: Jennifer Leigh Deshner; sister Shirley Jones of Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Byron “Buckey” Barger, Jr. who passed Nov. 27, 2006, and a brother Billie Kerr, jr.

Per Darlines’s wishes, a private family memorial service will be held Thursday at Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

