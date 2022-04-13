Eric Thompson Earns Insurance Designation
Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce the designation of Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) has been conferred upon Eric Thompson, following his successful completion of a comprehensive insurance education program.
Eric has demonstrated his professional competence through passing five CISR courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of commercial casualty and property, personal residential and auto, personal lines, agency operations, life and health, and risk management.
Eric came to Team Rossbacher in 2020 with a meaningful background in Customer Service evidenced by his many years’ experience as a PGA Golf Professional and Club Manager. Eric is an Oil City resident and attended Edinboro University where he met his wife, Deb Thompson. They have two children, Carter and Peyton.
Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928. To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call (814) 677-4095.
