Featured Local Job: Licensed Massage Therapist

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 @ 10:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Spine & Extremities Center, PC of Clarion is recruiting a licensed massage therapist for a full or part-time position.

In addition to direct patient care with therapeutic massage, the position includes training and integration of using Class IV medical laser therapy, Shockwave Therapy (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Therapy, EPAT), and High Energy Induction Therapy (HEIT) into the patient’s treatment program, if indicated, under medical supervision.

Competitive compensation. Training in our advanced modalities is primarily onsite.

Hours to include days, evenings, and Saturdays as needed.

Please submit your resume to:
[email protected] or call 227-5855.


