Featured Local Job: Office Assistant

National Forest Products is looking for a competent Office Assistant to help with the organization and running of the daily administrative operations of the company.

The ideal candidate will be a hard-working professional, able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently under pressure.

This person will be comfortable with a high degree of attention to detail and discretion.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in person at:

427 NFP Drive

Marienville, PA 16239



