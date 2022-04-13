Jeffrey D. Brocious, 63, of Hawthorn, died on Monday afternoon, April 11, 2022, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Born on March 4, 1959, he was the son of Larry D. and Nancy L. (Huffman) Brocious.

Jeff worked 30 years for Glen – Gery (Hanley) Brick Plant in Summerville.

He enjoyed doing things for others in the community and helping out when he could for the Hawthorn United Methodist Church.

He also enjoyed his Husky dogs, his cat, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy L. Brocious of Hawthorn, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry D. Brocious.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

