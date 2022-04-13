Joseph M. West, age 84, of Seneca, PA, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

He was born in Punxsutawney, PA on April 7, 1938 to the late Samuel and Anna (Manto) West.

He was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and Iowa Institute of Telegraphy, Marshalltown, IA.

Mr. West served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the American Legion James Henderson Post 032 and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #78, both of Oil City, PA; life member of the Franklin BPOE Elks #110; Knights of Columbus Council #1020 of Franklin PA.

Joe enjoyed bicycling, hiking, and working in his yard.

He was a kind and compassionate pet owner who insured the best possible care to the many different animals throughout his life.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, PA.

Mr. West worked as a Freight Agent mostly for the Northern Sub of the CSX Railroad (formerly Baltimore and Ohio Railroad) for 38 years, retiring in 1999.

On June 19, 1964 in Delancey, PA at St. Adrian Church he married Judith L. (Edwards) West who survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Joselyn Dawn Briggs and her husband Chad; his granddaughter, Danielle West-Habjanetz, Penn State-Altoona; his sister, Frances Zellonis and her husband Matt of Niagara Falls, NY; and his brothers, Valentine West and his wife Patricia of Las Vegas, NV, and Anthony West and his wife Patricia of Anita, PA.

Mr. West was preceded in death by his parents and his infant son, Jonathan Charles West.

There will be no visitation.

Because of Holy Week, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323 with Msgr. John Herbein, pastor, presiding.

Private interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

