Pamela Elaine Hynes, age 78, of Oil City passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.

Born on August 9, 1943, she was a daughter to the late James and Lucille Gribble.

Pamela graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, MD.

She loved to play BINGO at the Franklin VFW with her friends and traveling with her daughter, Misty, and her family on many trips to camp, Myrtle Beach, and to New York.

Most of all, Pamela loved spending time with her grandkids, especially her latest great grandchild who just turned one years old.

She was married to the late Mathew J. Hynes, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2013.

Surviving are three children, Mark Anderson, David Anderson, and Malissa Hynes Zatlokowicz and her husband Jon; three grandchildren, Krista Anderson, Kaitlyn Anderson, and Alexis Zatlokowicz; and one great grandchild, Kinsley Renee Chase.

Also surviving are two siblings, Roberta Poates and Paul Gribble, and a special adopted son, Richard Lincoln.

Preceding Pamela in death are her parents.

Per Pamela’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Northeast Association of the Blind at Albany, 301 Washington Ave, Albany, NY 12206 and to the Franklin VFW, 411 9th Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.