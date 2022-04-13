Rex W. Baker, 67, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 11, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Rex was born on December 15, 1954, in Canonsburg to the late Alvin and Lucille (Kelso) Baker.

He graduated from Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, AZ.

Rex was employed as a truck driver for 39 years with Pepsi in Franklin.

He retired in 2017.

He currently attended the Chapmanville Community Church.

Rex loved the outdoors working around his house and taking long walks with his wife.

He had 7 wonderful grandchildren that he enjoyed spending lots of time with.

He is survived by his wife, Celia (Shreffler) Baker of Titusville, who he married on May 26, 2012; his children, Matthew Baker and wife Rosemary of Edinboro, Justin Baker and wife Victoria of Chapmanville, Tracy Vorisek and husband Jake of Conneaut Lake; step-sons, Daniel O’Brien and wife Bernie of Franklin, Michael O’Brien and wife Kristen of Oil City; grandchildren, Amelia, Shawn, Aidan, Jazlyn, Emma, Jack, Bella; brothers, David and Raymond Baker; sisters, Janie Caldwell, Gladys Graham, Martha Kiefer; and several nieces and nephews.

Rex was preceded in death by his first wife, Gayle (Webster) Baker who he married on October 22, 1978, and passed away on August 30, 2010; and a sister, Ruth McArdle.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society http://www.lls.org/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

