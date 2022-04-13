Police: Area Man Faces Drug Charges for Possession of Tramadol, Fentanyl Following Suspected Overdose

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing drug charges for allegedly possessing Tramadol and Fentanyl that was not prescribed to him following a suspected overdose that occurred along Route 899 in Barnett Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges on Monday, April 11, against 50-year-old Jeremy Livingston, of Marienville, at Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office:

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)



– Disorderly Conduct, Hazardous/Physically Offensive Condition, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1177 Greenwood Road, Barnett Township, Forest County, on January 18, around 5:55 p.m. It was reported that the male operator possibly suffered a medical episode.

Upon arrival on the scene, police observed a Ford F-150 at a final rest within a snowbank off the west side of Greenwood Road. Police then observed an unconscious male with labored breathing to be lying outside the driver’s side door in the snow. Two prescription medication bottles were found within the cupholder of the center console of the truck, the complaint states.

Police identified the operator of the truck as Jeremy Livingston and confirmed the two prescription medication bottles found within his truck were prescribed to him. Police observed that Livingston was able to open his eyes, but was unable to speak coherently, the complaint indicates.

A witness reported that he crested a hill while traveling north on Greenwood Road and observed a silver 2008 Ford F-150 veer off the left side of the roadway and into a snowbank without hitting the brakes. Upon approaching the vehicle, the witness said Livingston exited the vehicle and appeared to be dazed and confused, began speaking incoherently, and was slurring his words, the complaint notes.

A known off-duty police officer and EMT related that while treating Livingston, he detected the odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from his body and also observed him to have pinpoint pupils, which were unreactive to light, the complaint continues.

Due to Livingston exhibiting signs of a possible overdose, the prescription medication bottles were further analyzed.

Upon analysis of the prescription medication bottles at the scene, the first prescribed medication was discovered to be Clonazepam, a scheduled substance that can cause an overdose, the complaint states.

This prescription was filled on January 12 with 30 pills with the instruction “take 1 daily as needed.” While on the scene, it was estimated approximately 13 pills remained within the bottle. This indicated there was possible abuse of the Clonazepam medication or that Livingston was not taking his medication as prescribed. The prescription bottles were seized, according to the complaint.

The prescription medication bottle labeled “Propranolol Hydrochloride” was observed to contain an unknown, white powdery substance wrapped in paper. The two prescription medication bottles and their contents, as well as the unknown white, powdery substance, were entered into evidence, the complaint indicates.

On January 19, around 11:36 a.m., police contacted Livingston via telephone. Livingston related he

was told the unknown, white powdery substance was hydrocodone by the individual that gave it to him and apologized for having it in his possession. Livingston also informed police of the medications he was prescribed and related that he was not prescribed the suspected hydrocodone, according to the complaint.

On March 22, PSP Marienville received the lab analysis results of the unknown, white, powdery substance, indicating the substance contained Tramadol (Schedule 4) and Fentanyl (Schedule 2), of which Livingston was not prescribed, the complaint indicates.

Charges against Livingston were issued on March 31 and filed on April 11.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 17 at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

