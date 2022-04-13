Constitutional Republicans of Western Pa. Meet Candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senator

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Constitutional Republicans of Western Pennsylvania attracted a near-capacity crowd at The Haskell House on Tuesday night as they welcomed three speakers to the banquet, including candidates for Pennsylvania Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senate.

(Pictured above: Jamie Lefever, Debbie White and husband Dave White, and Denny Lefever.)

Dave White – Republican Candidate for Governor of Pa.

Dave White, a candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is a third-generation steamfitter and has more than 40 years of experience in HVAC installation and servicing. After working decades as a Union Pipefitter, in 2005, Dave put his background and knowledge of mechanical systems together and founded DWD Mechanical Contractors Inc.

After starting his own company, Dave helped build it from a small HVAC company into one of the “go-to” HVAC companies in southeastern Pennsylvania and employs over 80 hard-working people in family-sustaining jobs.

Cutting his teeth as a blue-collar worker, Dave understands that the Republican Party is the party of the working Pennsylvanian. That is why he was a supporter of President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda. President Trump’s agenda cemented the Republican Party’s position as the party of hard-working Americans. President Trump put American workers first by supporting the development of domestic energy production, renegotiating the unfair NAFTA agreement, and successfully working with Congress to pass the USMCA. Dave plans to bring the same pro-business, pro-worker agenda to Pennsylvania to uncork the potential of our Commonwealth.

James Jones – Republican Candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pa.

James Jones, a Frederick Douglass conservative, is an American businessman born in the rural area of Luxora, Arkansas. He was raised as a sharecropper, who joined the U.S. Navy and moved to Pennsylvania in 2000.

Jones, founder and principal at Silverback Commodities, has over 25 years of experience with global governments, energy, military, finance, project development, and engineering. With offices in the United States and in Paris, France, Silverback Commodities have built and supported relationships in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Eastern Europe.

Committed to public service, Jones ran for U.S. Congress 8th Congressional District (currently 1st Congressional) in 2008, and for U.S. Congress 2nd Congressional District (currently 3rd Congressional) in 2016 on a platform of economic and job growth, restoring fiscal responsibility, and creating stronger, safer communities.

Jones, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, has adapted his military background, and naval and business experiences to help deliver national energy solutions for the 21st century. Jones was responsible for the acquisition and budgeting of surface ships and aircraft material requirements and support personnel for combat readiness and operations, worldwide.

Jones, who very early in his naval career, understood that delivering energy and petroleum is one of the world’s greatest challenges for our allies and partners. His service includes patrol duties in Vietnam, various Western Pacific Cruises, the Gulf of Hormuz, and the First Gulf War.

Kathy Barnette – Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate

Appearing regularly on national TV and radio, Kathy Barnette is a veteran, former adjunct professor of corporate finance, sought-after conference speaker, and conservative political commentator. Next up – Kathy is taking on Washington D.C. and is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Kathy served our country proudly for 10 years in the Armed Forces Reserves where she was accepted into officer candidacy school. She worked with two major financial firms in corporate America and sat on the board of a pregnancy crisis center for five years.

She also authored the book “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America.” Her book explains why liberal policies have failed the Black community time and time again and will fail the larger American African-American community as Democrats rush to the hard left of the party.

But, her most cherished opportunity, today, is being a wife and mom to her two children (whom she had the privilege of homeschooling for six years).

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.