4-13 ROUNDUP: Karns City Softball Busts Game Open in Sixth Against Punxsy; Clarion-Limestone Baseball Finally Plays … and Wins

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Ashley Fox had a pair of doubles and four RBI and the Karns City softball team broke open a one-run game with a six-spot in the bottom of the sixth inning for an 11-4 home win over Punxsutawney Wednesday evening at Diehl Stadium.

Fox’s two-run double keyed the big sixth inning for the Gremlins, who entered their at-bat in the frame clinging to a 5-4 lead.

Fox finished 2-for-4 with 4 RBI out of her new position in the order, leadoff.

Sarah Patton went 3-for-4 with a double and Rossi McMillen 2-for-3 with a double.

Jada Polczynsko also drove in two runs for Karns City, which trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, but put four runs on the board to take the lead for good.

The Gremlins (5-1) extended their lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth before Punxsutawney rallied with two runs in the top of the sixth to make it 5-4.

Marra Patton got the win for Karns City, striking out three and walking four in seven innings. She gave up four runs, three earned.

Ciara Toven got the loss for the Chucks. She went six innings, striking out five and walking four.

Toven also went 2-for-3 at the play with a double and a RBI.

Emily Dobbins went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Punxsutawney (3-2).

BASEBALL

Bryson Huwar homered and also picked up the win on the mound as Clarion-Limestone downed DuBois Central Catholic, 3-1, in eight innings at Showers Field in DuBois.

It was the Lions’ first game of the season.

Huwar’s home run against Aiden Snowberger broke a 1-1 tie with two out in the top of the eighth inning.

Snowberger had retired 12 in a row until Huwar’s homer to left field.

Jordan Hesdon followed with a double and then scored on a single by Nick Aaron.





Huwar was masterful on the mound. The senior didn’t give up a hit until the seventh inning when Brayden Fox singled. Huwar gave up two more hits and a run in the frame as DCC rallied to tie the game at 1-1 to force extra innings.

The right-hander, who throws in the high 80s and from different arm slots to keep hitters off balance, struck out nine and surpassed 100 career strikeouts in the outing. He now has 103 in his career.

Huwar threw exactly 100 pitches in the victory for C-L (1-0). He didn’t need to throw another one to close out the game – he ended it with a pickoff of a runner at first.

Snowberger got the tough loss in relief for DuBois Central Catholic (3-3).

KARNS CITY 12, BROCKWAY 2 – After scuffling at the plate for much of the young season, the Gremlins broke out the bats, putting up six runs in the first two inning and blowing the game open with six runs in the top of the seventh.

Mallick Metcalfe went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI. Braden Grossman drove in three and also doubled.

Zach Blair had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBI and Hobie Bartoe had a pair of singles in the Gremlins (3-2).

Jacob Callihan also had a double for Karns CIty.

Michael Neff picked up the win. He struck out four, didn’t walk a batter and scattered five hits in seven strong innings. He needed only 75 pitches to finish off the complete-game victory.

