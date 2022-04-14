A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Rain showers likely before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.