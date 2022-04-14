 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, April 14, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Rain showers likely before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.


