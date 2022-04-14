Carole Johnston Barrett, 89, passed away on April 12, 2022, at her home in Elk City with her daughter by her side.

She was born August 16th, 1932 to Lawrence and Vera Johnston of Elk City.

On August 15th, 1953 she married Philip O. Barrett. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage before his passing on January 18, 2015.

Carole graduated from Shippenville High School in the class of 1950.

In school she was active in choir, girl’s ensemble and as a cheerleader.

After graduation she worked at Owens Illinois Glass from 1951 to 1956 while Phil was in Korea, once her children got older she went to work as a secretary at Shippenville Elementary School.

She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Charitable Deeds, Providence Methodist Church and UMW and was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years.

She and Phil enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City, NJ, North Carolina and Florida.

They also enjoyed spending time fishing and camping at Lake Wilhelm.

Carole spent many hours at Keystone High School supporting her children and grandchildren as they grew up.

In her later years, she liked going to the casinos, playing scratch off tickets and playing scrabble.

She could often be found in the summer mowing her lawn and always kept the birds fed.

She especially enjoyed meeting up with her great friend Pat Black for lunches and Dinners and seeing her friends at Tom’s Riverside in Knox.

Carole is survived by three children Greg (Kathy) Barrett of Elk City, Brian (Jodi) Barrett of Concord NC, and Lana (Bob) Graham of Elk City, four grand children Ryan (Jessica) Barrett of Blackwood, NJ, Brady Barrett of Concord, NC, Derek (Courtney) Graham of Cecil, PA and Danielle (Kristian) Taylor of Toledo, OH and four great grandchildren Gracie Lynn Barrett of Concord, NC, Adalyn Marie Graham of Cecil, PA, Willow Bree Taylor of Toledo, OH, Jack Ryan Gregory Barrett of Blackwood, NJ, and another on the way.

Also surviving is a sister in law Linda (Bob) Greer of Knox.

Along with her husband and parents Carole was preceded in death by two sisters Yvonne (Ralph) Hartle and Leah (Dick) Graham and two sister and brothers in law Terry and Karen Barrett and Bill and Ann Barrett.

At Carole’s request there will be no viewing or service.

The family will hold a celebration of her and Phill’s life later this summer.

The family would like to thank Clarion FVNA Hospice for all their special care and request any memorials in Carole’s name be sent to Clarion FVNA Hospice, Box 271, Perkins Road Clarion PA 16214.

A special thanks goes to out to caregiver Fran Beary for her loving support and assistance to Carole and her family in their time of need.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

