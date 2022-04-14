Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easter Egg Cookies

Here’s a perfect treat for your Easter dessert table!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar



1 large egg1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract3 cups all-purpose flour1 cup quick-cooking oats3/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2-1/2 tablespoons half-and-half cream

Cake decorating gel

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix well. Combine the flour, oats, and salt; stir into creamed mixture. Divide dough into three equal portions.

~Form 12 egg-shaped cookies from each portion. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until set). Cool completely.

~Combine glaze ingredients until smooth; spoon over cookies. Decorate as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.