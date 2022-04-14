 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easter Egg Cookies

Thursday, April 14, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Here’s a perfect treat for your Easter dessert table!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup quick-cooking oats
3/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
2-1/2 tablespoons half-and-half cream
Cake decorating gel

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix well. Combine the flour, oats, and salt; stir into creamed mixture. Divide dough into three equal portions.

~Form 12 egg-shaped cookies from each portion. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until set). Cool completely.

~Combine glaze ingredients until smooth; spoon over cookies. Decorate as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.