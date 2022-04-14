Commissioners Proclaim April 10–16 as Clarion County Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Imagine going to work knowing it’s your job to talk to people on the worst day of their lives.

(Pictured above: Michelle Lander, 911 Deputy Director, accepts a proclamation from Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.)

All 9-1-1 dispatchers deal with that prospect each time they go to work, and Clarion County dispatchers are no exception.

Clarion County Commissioners honor the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep Clarion County and its citizens safe with a proclamation declaring the week of April 10 – 16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Clarion County.

While it’s easy to remember firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement as they are the ones visibly on the scene during an incident, it’s even easier to overlook who dispatched the first responders in the first place.

A dispatch center stays open 24/7/365 with no exceptions. Dispatchers spend birthdays together, Easter, Thanksgiving, and are even there while everyone else is with their families opening Christmas presents.

These “Headset Heroes” work together as a small family assisting and supporting each other as they process call after call.

The Clarion County 9-1-1 Communications Center processes emergency calls for fire, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and law enforcement services.

Clarion County 9-1-1 Communication Center processed an average of 44,000 calls per year which are to be answered within 10 seconds of the first ring. The Communication Center is responsible for all of Clarion County, as well as parts of Forest and Armstrong Counties.

Part of the Clarion County 9-1-1 mission statement states: “We take pride in dedicating ourselves to professionalism and public service, understanding that we are often the first representatives of local government to interact with citizens in need.

“We are constantly seeking ways to improve the quality of service we provide to the community and facilitate the development of highly trained, proficient, and dedicated personnel.”

Dispatchers go through extensive training to manage a situation remotely, properly, and efficiently through instructions only.

A large part of the training concentrates on emergency call handling which includes call prioritization, caller safety, controlling the call, transferring a call, handling Text – to – 9-1-1, high-risk callers, and more.

To do this effectively, dispatchers must also be familiar with Clarion County mappings such as municipalities, routes, Interstate 80, bridges, villages, and police, fire, and EMS coverage areas.

Using standardized prompts, dispatchers process calls by giving lifesaving emergency instructions to callers dealing with CPR, delivery of a baby, escaping a house on fire, escaping a vehicle sinking in water, bleeding control, active shooter situations, and more.

Other parts of their six-month training include learning first responder agency station numbers and units, understanding when and what first responders need to be dispatched for an incident, CPR certification, backup and disaster reroute procedures, phonetic alphabet, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) training, dog license retrieval, and EMS, fire and police radio operations.

The Communications Center staff a minimum of two certified dispatchers at a time but has three on shift when fully staffed. While one dispatcher processes a call, the other dispatcher alerts the units to the situation.

To learn more about how you can make a difference and be a calm voice in the chaos for those in need visit http://www.co.clarion.pa.us and click “Employment” to apply to be a dispatcher.

